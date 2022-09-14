Read full article on original website
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/. Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson: From customer service rep to president of a multibillion dollar carrier
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson about her remarkable journey to become company president. Simpson started as an hourly customer service rep in 1994 and has gone on to become one of the most powerful women in freight. Simpson shares...
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
Noah Marshall-Rashid, co-owner of American Spoon, has grown the brand in the decades since 2001.
Third-Party Hotel Management Companies Facing Higher Guest Expectations as Room Rates Increase, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- With average daily room rates at hotels in North America now averaging nearly $150—roughly 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, 1 —hotel guests have become more critical than ever of the décor, amenities and food and beverage options provided by the world’s largest third-party hotel management companies. According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, SM released today, customer satisfaction declines 4 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year, as higher prices drive increased scrutiny. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005080/en/ J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
Digiday
Removing silos has become essential for both publisher revenue and reader experience
As publishers pursue the critical goal of revenue diversification, competing KPIs have become a significant blocker — not only slowing the pursuit of revenue streams but also compromising the user experience. According to Digiday+ research, emerging revenue streams for publishers include programmatic advertising, events, affiliate commerce and selling products....
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
freightwaves.com
Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors
Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
geekwire.com
Amazon to put $450M into delivery program for driver retirement, tuition matches, better pay
Amazon will further test the limits of its relationships with the independent companies that deliver its packages throughout much of the country and increasingly the world, funding a series of programs totaling more than $450 million intended to benefit the drivers those companies employ. The new investment in the Delivery...
tipranks.com
NCR (NYSE: NCR) Plunges Following Split
Shares of NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) plunged in early morning trading on Friday as the enterprise technology provider announced that its Board of Directors had approved a plan to split NCR into two independent publicly traded companies. NCR primarily caters to banks, retailers, and restaurants. While one company would be...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Has a Greenwashing Problem; the Supply Chain Could Fix it
While all industries have seen an uptick in sustainability marketing in the past few years, retail — and fashion in particular — is one of the worst offenders when it comes to greenwashing. The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) found as many as 40 percent of sustainability claims could be unsubstantiated, while Changing Markets Foundation found 60 percent of claims by UK and European fashion companies to be misleading customers.
