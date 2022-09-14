ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Alejandro Escovedo will headline free Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival, Oct. 2

Alejandro Escovedo — initially known as a member of the ’80s bands Rank and File, and True Believers, and a critically acclaimed solo artist since the early ’90s — will headline this year’s fall edition of the biannual Hoboken Arts & Music Festival, taking place all day Oct. 2 on Washington Street in downtown Hoboken. There is no admission charge.
A bit of sordid NJ history comes alive in site-specific ‘Thou Shalt Not’ in New Brunswick

“Thou Shalt Not: A Site-Specific Play About the Hall-Mills Double Homicide,” running through Oct. 8 at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in New Brunswick, brings a twisted bit of New Jersey history to light in a unique and riveting fashion. The audience stands amid a group of talented actors as they re-enact the events and aftermath of the Hall-Mills murders, a bizarre and still unsolved double-homicide that made the sleepy college town of New Brunswick a national obsession exactly 100 ago.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey horror fans … this is your weekend

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is happening this weekend at the Showboat in Atlantic City. The Showboat has gone in a different direction from all of the other boardwalk hotels and casinos. They are host to a number of offbeat and out-of-the-mainstream activities and conventions, and it has...
Beach Radio

8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall

Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
94.5 PST

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
untappedcities.com

Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey

3. There were plans to put a restaurant on top of the George Washington Bridge. All throughout New York (and parts of New Jersey by the waterfront), there are rooftop restaurants and bars on historic buildings. One rooftop restaurant that did not come to fruition, though, was one that would top the George Washington Bridge. Architect Cass Gilbert worked with Othmar Ammann on the bridge’s design and construction, though he primarily left Ammann to create on his own save for a few ideas of his own.
‘Scab’ at Premiere Stages: Factory workers bond and quarrel, with powerfully dramatic results

“My father told me that when God got finished making the vampire and the rattlesnake, he had some awful substance left over, and he used that to make the scab,” says Gilda (played by Monica Wyche) in “Scab.” Written by Gini Diiorio, this fine new play about the complexities of modern working-class life is making its world premiere in the Premiere Stages series at Kean University in Union through Sept. 25, with John J. Wooten directing.
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
New Jersey 101.5

Photos: The New Jersey mall you might have forgotten about

Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
allaccess.com

Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation

A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...

