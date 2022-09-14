Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Canelo Alvarez wins surprisingly close decision in Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy finale
Canelo Alvarez capped off his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin with a definitive victory. In a 12-round bout that saw Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) dominate early and Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) surge late, it was Canelo who emerged with a unanimous decision win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The judges scored the contest 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in Canelo’s favor, though for most of the bout it appeared that Canelo was in control of the action.
MMA Fighting
Mickey Gall no longer under contract, still possible to re-sign with UFC
Mickey Gall, a fighter known for his star-making turn on Dana White Looking For A Fight, is no longer under contract with the UFC. A person with knowledge of Gall’s status told MMA Fighting that the New Jersey native completed his most recent contract with the promotion but could still re-sign with the UFC. At the moment, however, he is not technically a part of the roster, as a tweet from the algorithm-based UFC Roster Watch revealed on Thursday.
MMA Fighting
‘How did he come back with his face falling off?’: Pros react to Gregory Rodrigues’ insane cut, comeback win at UFC Vegas 60
Just when it seemed like Gregory Rodrigues was in serious trouble, the man known as “RoboCop” pulled off a wild second-round stoppage win. Rodrigues faced knockout artist Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60. In the opening seconds, Njokuani drilled Rodrigues with a straight knee up the middle that opened up a nasty cut, leaving Rodrigues wearing the crimson mask throughout the round. Njokuani was also hurt in the round and, somehow, both fighters made it to the second round.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills
UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media. Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen beats Song Yadong after opening horrific cut, leading to doctor’s stoppage at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen will leave UFC Vegas 60 with a TKO victory after the ringside physician would not allow Song Yadong to continue due to a horrific cut opened on his head early in the fight that only got worse as time passed in the main event. The gash was courtesy...
MMA Fighting
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 preview show: Is Cory Sandhagen in must-win territory? Aspen Ladd misses weight again
Cory Sandhagen enters the UFC Vegas 60 main event on the heels of back-to-back losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Does Sandhagen need to get his hand raised on Saturday if he hopes to fight for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title in the future?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 results: Rodrigo Nascimento outgrapples Tanner Boser to win hard-fought split decision
Rodrigo Nascimento proved he had the better grappling again and again as he gutted out a hard-fought split decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 60. Nothing came easy for the Brazilian but he was able to impose his will on Boser with multiple takedowns while also racking up a ton of control time before earning the victory. Two judges gave Nascimento the nod with 30-27 and 29-28 scores with one judge giving Boser the fight with a 29-28 score of his own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Why Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev is absolutely the fight to make
Khamzat Chimaev is still making headlines after his massive weight miss, and dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. When Colby Covington is ready to return, and should Chimaev want to prove he can be a welterweight, the UFC should absolutely book that fight for a number of reasons.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Moraes ends MMA retirement, signs with PFL for 2023 season
Marlon Moraes is back — and he has his eyes on a $1 million prize. The 34-year-old former UFC title contender has inked a deal with PFL to compete in the promotion’s 2023 season, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin on Thursday. A longtime bantamweight, Moraes plans to compete at 145 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen explains why he believes Aljamain Sterling will beat T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Cory Sandhagen has learned through plenty of past experiences to never count out Aljamain Sterling. Beyond his own past fight with the current UFC bantamweight champion back in 2020, Sandhagen felt like he was about to witness Sterling’s downfall when he rematched Petr Yan after their first bout ended in a disqualification. Instead, Sterling pulled off the improbable upset by beating Yan in a split decision to retain the title and cement himself as the best 135-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili respond to Cory Sandhagen’s callout after UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen didn’t have to wait long to hear from Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili. Sandhagen called out both men following his fourth-round TKO win over Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. As it turns out, Vera was seated cageside to take in the fights at the UFC Apex, and he responded to Sandhagen moments after the fight’s conclusion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Canelo vs. GGG 3 official scorecard
The Canelo vs. GGG 3 official scorecard reveals how the judges scored the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin trilogy fight Saturday in Las Vegas. In a bout that saw Canelo clearly leading on the scorecards early on, the final verdict turned out to be close as he won the bout 116-112 on one judges’ card, while the other two saw him narrowly win with 115-113 scores.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz video blog shows water bottles thrown before UFC 279 presser cancelled
Nate Diaz’s latest video blog takes fans behind the scenes at the chaotic UFC 279 fight week in Las Vegas. Included in the footage is the Diaz’s camp’s perspective on the melee that led UFC President Dana White to cancel the press conference on Thursday. Two people can be seen throwing water bottles at an unidentified figure as UFC PR staff, security, off-duty Las Vegas police and other unknown parties stand between them backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik ‘sworn to secrecy’ by Joe Rogan ahead of UFC 279 lineup shuffle
While the MMA community awaited word on what could happen to the top of the UFC 279 lineup following Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss, Jon Anik was given a heads up by Joe Rogan that things might get shuffled. At the event’s official weigh-ins, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds...
MMA Fighting
Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video
For the Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will both try to make weight before their anticipated showdown Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) is looking to bounce back from his only second career defeat in his last outing which was a unanimous decision loss against Dmitry Bivol this past May.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 post-fight show: Cory Sandhagen’s win caps off night of gnarly gashes
Cory Sandhagen got back in the win column in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event, although the way it happened didn’t make him all that happy. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Sandhagen’s fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong — who had a nasty gash over his eye which led to the fight being stopped — to cap off the promotion’s return to the UFC APEX, discuss who could and should be next for the one-time interim title challenger, Song’s ceiling at 135, and more. Additionally, the panel talks Gregory Rodrigues’ nasty gash on the bridge of his nose before coming back to finish Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event, Andre Fili’s hard fought win over Bill Algeo, Anthony Hernandez’s continued evolution, Damon Jackson’s emotional finish of Pat Sabatini, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight video highlights
Watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 60, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song took place Sept. 17 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen (15-4) and Song Yadong (19-7-1, 1 NC) faced off in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa believes the pressure of UFC 279 got to Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I think he lost his mind a little bit’
Paulo Costa believes the moment was simply too big for Khamzat Chimaev. UFC 279 was supposed to be a crowning moment for Chimaev. It was the Swedish fighter’s first main event, headlining a pay-per-view against one of the biggest stars in the sport, and there was hope that a win would push “Borz” into a new stratosphere of stardom.
Comments / 0