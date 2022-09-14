Read full article on original website
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
Hays PD Activity Log, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3
The Hays Police Department responded to 87 calls from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Security project, amphitheater coming to ARC Park in Hays
The Wonder Women League on Thursday broke ground on an almost $40,000 project to add security cameras and lighting at the ARC Park. In addition, ground will be broken on an amphitheater at the park next week. That project is sponsored by Leadership Hays 2021. The lighting and camera project...
Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
🎥 Appeal made in Hays R9 Ranch ruling by WaterPACK; design contract underway
"Perplexed, more than worried." That's how Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty describes his reaction to the recent decision by the group WaterPACK to appeal a ruling that allows the city to move forward with the R9 Ranch water transfer process from Edwards County to Ellis County. "It's their legal right...
UPDATE: No injuries in Russell structure fire
RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Hays Post and Eagle...
Federal funding will help build EV charging stations in NW Kansas
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan has been approved and is set to receive $39.5 million total over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The plan provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered EV charging network across the state.
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
Portion of Vine reduced to one lane Monday for repairs
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Vine Street southbound lanes just south of the 27th Street intersection will be reduced to one lane. Repairs should be completed by the end of the day Thursday. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct the traveling public. For more information, call (785)...
Equipment worth 'tens of thousands' stolen from Ellis Co. oilfield sites
The sheriff's office is investigating multiple thefts of oilfield equipment stolen from rural areas in northeastern Ellis County. Oil industry operators have reported 3-inch tubing, oilfield construction tools and wiring being stolen from rig sites over the last week. The loss value of the equipment is in the tens of...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Want to solve the ‘worker shortage’? Invest in women
The Kansas State Fair kicked off with a debate between two candidates for governor. During the debate Republican Derek Schmidt was asked if Kansas is better off today than it was under former Governor Sam Brownback. Schmidt refused to answer the question. As a state are we better off? Yes....
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Free lecture in Hays to focus on stigma of suicide
Suicide and the stigma attached to it will be the focus of a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Speaking will be Maria Perez, a clinical pharmacist with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. in St. Louis. Her talk, titled “Mental Health Awareness: A Focus on Suicide and Stigma,” is part of the John C. Thorns Jr. Memorial Lecture Series. The event is being funded through grants from Midwest Energy and the United Way.
🎙 Upcoming craft fair supports Ellis Co. cancer nonprofit
Next month, over 100 craft vendors will fill Gross Memorial Coliseum on the Fort Hays State University campus, allowing residents to view and purchase various homemade items from across the region. The Your Voice Through Cancer craft fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. The event...
Taiwan to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from Kan. farmers
TOPEKA – During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
