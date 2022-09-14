ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wabaunsee County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Mcfarland, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Russell County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Russell County, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Security project, amphitheater coming to ARC Park in Hays

The Wonder Women League on Thursday broke ground on an almost $40,000 project to add security cameras and lighting at the ARC Park. In addition, ground will be broken on an amphitheater at the park next week. That project is sponsored by Leadership Hays 2021. The lighting and camera project...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Hoskins
Hays Post

UPDATE: No injuries in Russell structure fire

RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Hays Post and Eagle...
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

Federal funding will help build EV charging stations in NW Kansas

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan has been approved and is set to receive $39.5 million total over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The plan provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered EV charging network across the state.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Law Enforcement#Wabaunsee Co#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Wabaunsee County Sheriff
Hays Post

Portion of Vine reduced to one lane Monday for repairs

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Vine Street southbound lanes just south of the 27th Street intersection will be reduced to one lane. Repairs should be completed by the end of the day Thursday. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct the traveling public. For more information, call (785)...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Hays Post

Free lecture in Hays to focus on stigma of suicide

Suicide and the stigma attached to it will be the focus of a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Speaking will be Maria Perez, a clinical pharmacist with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. in St. Louis. Her talk, titled “Mental Health Awareness: A Focus on Suicide and Stigma,” is part of the John C. Thorns Jr. Memorial Lecture Series. The event is being funded through grants from Midwest Energy and the United Way.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Upcoming craft fair supports Ellis Co. cancer nonprofit

Next month, over 100 craft vendors will fill Gross Memorial Coliseum on the Fort Hays State University campus, allowing residents to view and purchase various homemade items from across the region. The Your Voice Through Cancer craft fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. The event...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Taiwan to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from Kan. farmers

TOPEKA – During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report

TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy