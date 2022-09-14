Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound
The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
Green Meadows Landscaping owners turn lifelong love of landscaping into family business
Jeff and Kronda Thimesch have owned the business for over 30 years. (Photos by Sara Rodia/ Community Impact Newspaper) Jeff and Kronda Thimesch started Green Meadows Landscaping in 1989 in Lewisville, but their journey in the landscaping business started well before that. The couple met at Texas Tech University when...
Return of annual festivals expected to help increase tourism in Plano
The H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will have balloons, vendors and more. (Courtesy Plano Balloon Festival) Hotel Occupancy Tax collections are on the rise in Plano after a downturn in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first year since 2019, two of Plano’s biggest events—the Hot...
Grapevine Elks Lodge celebrating 50 years
From left, Ed Benton, Brian Fuller, Joe Young and Marcus McCrary are members of the Grapevine Elks Lodge. (Photos by Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Grapevine Elks Lodge No. 2483 was chartered in October 1972 and celebrates its 50th anniversary next month. Its 560 members act as the Benevolent and...
This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity
The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
Finetune Med Spa to offer skin, face and body treatments in west Frisco
Finetune Med Spa, located at 4350 Main St., Ste. 145, Frisco, is scheduled to hold a grand opening Sept. 22. Finetune Med Spa, located at 4350 Main St., Ste. 145, Frisco, is scheduled to hold a grand opening Sept. 22, spa manager Linda Zahorcha said in an email. The medical spa will offer treatments focused on skin, face and body care, according to its website. Treatments include facials, Botox injections, microneedling, laser hair removal and more. 945-348-5090. www.finetunemedspa.com.
For sale: Check out this Tudor-style home that's within walking distance to downtown McKinney
A Tudor-style home located less than a quarter mile from downtown McKinney is on the market. It's located at 504 N. Tennessee St. The home, which has an arched front door, has walnut stained flooring and a variety of updated features, according to the listing. The house has tall cabinets...
Here are things to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village
Lewisville Western Days returns to Old Town Lewisville Sept. 23-24. (Courtesy the City of Lewisville) Here are some events to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village this September and October. September 19. Attend an open house. Lewisville Public Library is hosting a homeschool open house for families with...
Yummy Cafe & Sweets expands from trailer to storefront in Fort Worth
Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers drinks, such as the Brown Sugar Caramel coffee, either hot, cold or frozen. (Courtesy of Yummy Cafe & Sweets) Yummy Cafe & Sweets held its grand opening last month at its location at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 127, Fort Worth. The business started out with a food and beverage trailer going to special events before moving into a brick-and-mortar location, which formerly housed BlueBerries Frozen Yogurt & Boba Tea. Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers coffee and small desserts while also doing custom-made cookies and cakes. 682-593-0029. https://yummycsweets.com.
Frisco nonprofits move toward full strength after pandemic challenges
Frisco Family Services—a nonprofit focused on providing assistance to community members experiencing hardship—has seen a 65% increase in volunteer numbers. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) In line with a trend seen throughout the state and the U.S., COVID-19 hit Frisco nonprofits hard. However, area nonprofits have continued to recover...
Local Pumpkin Patch Closes This Season
The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch, located about 30 miles northwest of central Dallas, has announced that it will not reopen this fall after being in operation for 29 years. For many area families, a fall visit to the Pumpkin Patch has become an annual tradition. The business has opened every October for nearly three decades, offering family-friendly outdoor activities such as hay rides, a hay bale maze, and pumpkin picking. In addition, the venue provided a playground, picnic tables, and food and beverage vendors.
McKinney business hits: Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch announces memberships for sale and more updates
As Life Time gets set to bring its 12th destination to DFW metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state. Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders’ Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course.
Renovations at McKinney’s Chestnut Square expand, support historic homes
Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is the home of the McKinney Farmers Market. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bevel House at McKinney’s Chestnut Square will soon be able to host nearly 100 people for weddings and events due to renovations underway. Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is home to...
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
Life Time plans fall opening for McKinney’s Craig Ranch
The location will feature an olympic-sized outdoor pool. (Rendering courtesy Life Time) Life Time plans to open its new McKinney location in Craig Ranch sometime this fall, according to a news release. The news of the projected opening comes nearly one year after the announcement that Life Time had purchased...
Grapevine Parks and Recreation seeking community input on programs, services
Grapevine Parks and Recreation's survey will gather feedback on the city's parks, programs and facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) The Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community's thoughts on the city's parks, programs, facilities, services and events. The department’s Annual Citizen Survey will gather input on how to improve...
Dallas offering free admission for seniors at city recreation centers
The Lake Highlands North Recreation Center at 9940 White Rock Trail, Dallas, offers a variety of senior programs. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it plans to waive fees for senior citizens at city recreation centers. Annual and monthly fees at city recreation centers for...
Flower Mound High School student portrays symbolic people, objects through art
When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue. As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.
Great Harvest Bread Co. to Open in Weatherford
The franchise will offer all types of breads, goodies made from scratch.
