Flower Mound, TX

Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor

Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
ROANOKE, TX
The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound

The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity

The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
Finetune Med Spa to offer skin, face and body treatments in west Frisco

Finetune Med Spa, located at 4350 Main St., Ste. 145, Frisco, is scheduled to hold a grand opening Sept. 22. Finetune Med Spa, located at 4350 Main St., Ste. 145, Frisco, is scheduled to hold a grand opening Sept. 22, spa manager Linda Zahorcha said in an email. The medical spa will offer treatments focused on skin, face and body care, according to its website. Treatments include facials, Botox injections, microneedling, laser hair removal and more. 945-348-5090. www.finetunemedspa.com.
FRISCO, TX
Yummy Cafe & Sweets expands from trailer to storefront in Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers drinks, such as the Brown Sugar Caramel coffee, either hot, cold or frozen. (Courtesy of Yummy Cafe & Sweets) Yummy Cafe & Sweets held its grand opening last month at its location at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 127, Fort Worth. The business started out with a food and beverage trailer going to special events before moving into a brick-and-mortar location, which formerly housed BlueBerries Frozen Yogurt & Boba Tea. Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers coffee and small desserts while also doing custom-made cookies and cakes. 682-593-0029. https://yummycsweets.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Pumpkin Patch Closes This Season

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch, located about 30 miles northwest of central Dallas, has announced that it will not reopen this fall after being in operation for 29 years. For many area families, a fall visit to the Pumpkin Patch has become an annual tradition. The business has opened every October for nearly three decades, offering family-friendly outdoor activities such as hay rides, a hay bale maze, and pumpkin picking. In addition, the venue provided a playground, picnic tables, and food and beverage vendors.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square

Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Grapevine Parks and Recreation seeking community input on programs, services

Grapevine Parks and Recreation's survey will gather feedback on the city's parks, programs and facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) The Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community's thoughts on the city's parks, programs, facilities, services and events. The department’s Annual Citizen Survey will gather input on how to improve...
GRAPEVINE, TX
