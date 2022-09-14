ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Portal, FL

CBS4 Exclusive: Ring camera video shows car burglars moments before being busted in El Portal

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUNyK_0hvZjTLi00

Ring camera video shows car burglars moments before being busted in El Portal 02:57

MIAMI - New Ring camera video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows car burglars who were busted moments after an alert homeowner called police.

There's been a nationwide increase in this crime and often suspects get away but in this case, they did not.

El Portal Police Chief Alex Mendez credits the homeowner who was victimized with calling 911 immediately after he was alerted by his ring cam that a crime was in progress.

Mendez told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "What's great is the resident did not hesitate to call 911.

You can see them on the videotape as they approach the driveway of a private residence.

The light goes off and that scares them and alerts them that the resident can see what they are doing."

El Portal is a small village and its police headquarters is near the home on N.E. 5th Ave.

Officers responded quickly when they were alerted just before 7:30 last Saturday night.

Mendez said 19-year-old Enrique Morales and a 15-year-old accomplice were arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

He said two other juveniles who were with them were initially taken into custody as well but they have not been charged in this case.

A police report said they "were not observed on the victims' CCTV during the burglary attempt nor were they seen by the victim.

Therefore it is unknown if they had any involvement with the burglary attempt."

The report also said, "The defendant and co-defendant were asked what their intentions were of entering the vehicle and admitted that they were checking to see if it was open to enter the vehicle and take anything of value.

Due to the lights coming on, they got scared and ran off."

The victim who just wanted to use his first name of Daleik said, "As soon as my cameras went off, I wanted to see what was going on so I made the call to police. I just wanted to reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible. I am so happy that people were able to apprehend the suspects. It is something we have been dealing with for a while with people breaking into vehicles."

Neighbors including Valeria Rodriguez said they were grateful the suspects were caught.

"I am frankly really glad they did that," she said.

"It is one of the fears that I have is that my car is unlocked and someone steals something out of my car. I am glad that whoever had this idea to do this is behind bars."

Rodriguez said she always keeps her car doors locked.

"You always hear so many horror stories about people stealing stuff out of cars and it is something I worry about so I always keep my car doors locked," she said.

Mendez said it is not known if the suspects have victimized people in other cities.

He said it is not always easy to apprehend suspects in these cases.

"It's a crime of opportunity," he said. "It's dark while they are trying car doors and for the most part they are young so nobody pays attention to them. What's good is we work hand in hand with residents who have learned to keep their car doors unlocked under these circumstances."

He said, "We always tell people to leave their car doors locked and don't leave anything visible that is of value even if it is your change. You could end up losing an expensive pair of eyeglasses or a car phone or even worse, they could steal a firearm."

The possible theft of weapons from vehicles is a concern that has been raised by other Police Chiefs from around South Florida as we have seen in a number of previous reports on CBS4.

Police chiefs in cities including South Miami and West Miami have pro-actively alerted the public in the past about "Car hoppers" who are known to descend on neighborhoods in the middle of the night in small groups and check door handles of vehicles to see if they are unlocked so they can open them and steal spare change and valuable items.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
El Portal, FL
Local
Florida Cars
City
West Miami, FL
El Portal, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
MIRAMAR, FL
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Mendez
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Phone#El Portal Police#N E 5th Ave#Cctv
Click10.com

BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Miami

Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy