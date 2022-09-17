ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Offered For Info Leading To Arrest In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Trooper In Westchester

By Nicole Valinote
 10 hours ago

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver who struck and injured a New York State trooper in Westchester County.

The crash happened on I-95 southbound in Port Chester at about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, New York State Police said.

A marked State Police car was parked on the shoulder of the highway between Exits 16 and 17, and a trooper was walking back to the car after removing debris from the roadway when an unknown vehicle struck them, authorities said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling south, police said.

Police said the trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple injuries and has since been released to recover at home.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-313-TIPS.

