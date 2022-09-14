Read full article on original website
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level
Post summary: A local’s guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!. You are reading: Where to hike upstate ny | 20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for...
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived
Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released. New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is...
18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State
It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York
You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again. Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Residents frustrated with low waters on St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water levels are again a conversation on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Instead of devastating floods, in 2022, the conversation is the exact opposite. A dry summer, with little precipitation, has led to low water levels on both the Lake and River, which has caused frustration throughout these […]
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
House of the Week: Set on almost 12 acres, this Onondaga Colonial made family ‘happy’
ONONDAGA, N.Y. – A sign hangs beneath a large window in the foyer of Joel and Jennifer Leite’s house at 4200 Abbey Road on Onondaga Hill. “Do one thing everyday that makes you happy,” the sign says.
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
