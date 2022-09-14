ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Dazzling imagery of supernova remnant holds clues about star's death (video)

By Samantha Mathewson
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Astronomers have traced the timeline of a stellar explosion in a neighboring galaxy using data from three NASA telescopes.

When a massive star reaches the end of its life, it explodes in a brilliant burst of light known as a supernova . These stellar explosions leave behind colorful remnants of material ejected by the violent blast.

One such supernova remnant, called SNR 0519-69.0 (SNR 0519 for short), is the leftover debris from an explosion of a white dwarf star several hundred years ago, from our perspective here on Earth. It is located 160,000 light-years from Earth in a Milky Way companion galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud .

Related: Supernova photos: Great images of star explosions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GQvD_0hvZhJhG00

A composite image of the supernova remnant SNR 0519-69.0, created using data from NASA's Hubble and Chandra space telescopes. (Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/GSFC/B. J. Williams et al.; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI)

Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescope and recently retired Spitzer Space Telescope, astronomers were able to determine roughly how long ago the star in SNR 0519 exploded and what its cosmic environment was like back then, according to a statement from the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

"This data provides scientists a chance to 'rewind' the movie of the stellar evolution that has played out since and figure out when it got started," Chandra team members wrote in the statement.

SNR 0519, classified as a Type Ia supernova, is the result of a white dwarf star reaching critical mass by pulling matter from a companion star or merging with another white dwarf. Astronomers measured the speed of material in the blast wave from the explosion by comparing Hubble images taken in 2010, 2011 and 2020, which suggest that light from the explosion reached Earth about 670 years ago traveling at 5.5 million mph (9 million kph).

Related stories:

What is a supernova?

James Webb Space Telescope detects a surprise supernova

Supernova alert! Astronomers just found a way to predict explosive star deaths

However, data from Chandra and Spitzer suggest that the material in the blast wave likely slowed down after crashing into dense clouds of surrounding gas. If that's the case, the initial explosion would have occurred more recently than 670 years ago. Further observations from Hubble will help pinpoint exactly when the star exploded, according to the statement.

Using the data from the three telescopes, astronomers were able to create a composite image of SNR 0519, which NASA released on Sept. 12. The Chandra data captures X-rays from SNR 0519 with low, medium and high energies shown in green, blue, and purple, respectively.

Optical data from Hubble shows the perimeter of the remnant in red, along with surrounding stars in white. The brightest regions in the X-ray data represent the slowest-moving material, whereas areas with no X-ray emissions are associated with faster-moving material, according to the statement.

Their findings were published Aug. 18 in the Astrophysical Journal.

Follow Samantha Mathewson @Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail

NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Saturn's rings and tilt could be the product of an ancient, missing moon

Swirling around the planet's equator, the rings of Saturn are a dead giveaway that the planet is spinning at a tilt. The belted giant rotates at a 26.7-degree angle relative to the plane in which it orbits the sun. Astronomers have long suspected that this tilt comes from gravitational interactions with its neighbor Neptune, as Saturn's tilt precesses, like a spinning top, at nearly the same rate as the orbit of Neptune.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernova Remnant#Explosions#Hubble Space Telescope#Spitzer Space Telescope#Snr 0519
Phys.org

Researchers discover extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs

Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. A team of scientists, including the National Museum of Natural History's curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano and research associate David DeMar Jr. as well as University College London and Natural History Museum, London scientific associate Marc Jones, describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, in a paper published today in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. In life, this prehistoric reptile would have been about 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail—and would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand—and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

380-million-year-old heart illuminates evolutionary history

Researchers have discovered a 380-million-year-old heart—the oldest ever found—alongside a separate fossilized stomach, intestine and liver in an ancient jawed fish, shedding new light on the evolution of our own bodies. The new research, published today in Science, found that the position of the organs in the body...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Phys.org

Byzantine solar eclipse records illuminate obscure history of Earth's rotation

Witnessing a total solar eclipse is an unforgettable experience and may have been even more impressive throughout history before we were able to understand and accurately predict their occurrence. But the historical records of these remarkable astronomical spectacles are more than mere curiosities—they provide invaluable information on changes in the Earth's movement.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The top space stories of the week!

China announces the discovery of a new moon mineral, astronomers investigate the origin of Saturn's rings and NASA prepares to slam a probe into an asteroid in less than two weeks. These are some of this week's top stories.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

What is the gravitational constant?

The gravitational constant is the key to unlocking the mass of everything in the universe, as well as the secrets of gravity. The gravitational constant describes the intrinsic strength of gravity, and can be used to calculate the gravitational pull between two objects. Also known as "Big G" or G,...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Scientists Discover 380 Million-Year-Old Heart, Stunningly Preserved

A 380 million-year-old fish heart found embedded in a chunk of Australian sediment has scientists' pulses racing. Not only is this organ in remarkable condition, but it could also yield clues about the evolution of jawed vertebrates, which include you and me. The heart belonged to an extinct class of...
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Space.com

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy