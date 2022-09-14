ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brewerytown triple shooting leaves 3 teens injured, 1 critically: police

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Triple shooting in Brewerytown leaves 3 teens injured, 1 critically 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 28th and West Oxford Streets.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his chest and once in his left leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh and was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police say.

The third victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his face. He's in stable condition at TUH.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting near Temple University leaves two victims injured: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A scary scene in North Philadelphia as gunshots broke out near Temple University leaving at least two people injured. Police tell CBS3 that no Temple students were involved in the shooting, but things could have been worse due to the timing of events. Philadelphia police officers were investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue, just blocks away from Temple University. Police say when they arrived around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was transported to Temple University Hospital.A second victim walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his arm.  "This was a particularly scary incident," captain Brian Hartzell said. "Officers report there are about 100 people out on the street at the time. Also, two buildings and one vehicle were struck during this incident, at this time. Based on video surveillance, we were able to identify and apprehend an offender on location and recover a firearm." Both victims remain in stable condition. Police did not disclose a motive at this time
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

