Temple, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
Temple, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Temple, TX
Traffic
City
Temple, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop

After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WACO, TX
Person
Kiara Nowlin
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
WacoTrib.com

Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
KWTX

Temple Police search for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
fox44news.com

Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
