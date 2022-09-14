Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
fox44news.com
Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
WacoTrib.com
Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Animal shelter euthanization in Killeen doubled since last year: Report
According to the city, 983 animals have been euthanized this year at the Killeen Animal Shelter - more than double the number this time last year.
fox44news.com
Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
Is It Safe For Children To Go Trick Or Treating In Central Texas This Year?
While some thrills and chills are always welcome this time of year, one scary thing was very unwelcome in recent years - COVID-19. So, just how safe is trick-or-treating over two years after the pesky coronavirus showed up to ruin everyone's good time, and what can we do to make it just a little safer?
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0