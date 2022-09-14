ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
msstate.edu

Write to Learn luncheons, roundtable discussions announced

The Mississippi State Center for Teaching and Learning and the MSU Writing Coordinators are pleased to invite you to upcoming events in the Writing to Learn series. The Benefits and Pitfalls of Writing to Learn, a luncheon and panel discussion, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Mitchell Memorial Library’s Grisham Room.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping. The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products. Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Finding the Rhythm

Students and members of the MSU community dance the night away on YMCA Plaza by participating in Salsa in the Streets-- the annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebratory event sponsored by the MSU Ballroom Dance Club, Holmes Cultural Diversity Center, Latino Student Association, and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. Participants stepped to the rhythm of several Latin American dances including the salsa and bachata.
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU, MFA create forest resources student development fund in honor of former dean

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s College of Forest Resources is partnering with the Mississippi Forestry Association to create the George M. Hopper CFR/MFA Student Development Endowment Fund in honor of the retired dean. The Mississippi Forestry Foundation is a nonprofit organization started by the MFA, which aims to promote and...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Starkville, MS
msstate.edu

Constitution Day

Please join us as Mississippi State University celebrates Constitution Day - the date commemorating the signing of our U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. Come learn interesting facts about the history and meaning of our U.S. Constitution. There will be two events available for everyone to attend in honor of this occasion.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Audit shows how 3 school districts could save money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office, three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers annually. The three school districts, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Kemper County School District, and South Pike School District, were evaluated to determine how they could maximize the use of taxpayer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Smoking Cessation#Tobacco Smoking#Quit Smoking#Linus College
Commercial Dispatch

Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies

STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Kai

Kai is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 16, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville defense comes up big as Yellow Jackets edge Louisville

LOUISVILLE — JeJuan Davis was ready. The Starkville High School football team had practiced blocking field goals all week, with the senior defensive back playing a big role. The team’s rallying cry? “Go get it, Juju,” referring to Davis’ nickname. On Friday night at Louisville,...
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Commercial Dispatch

Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup

“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Airport worker who stole plane, threatened to crash into Walmart charged in federal court

Attorneys are seeking a psychological evaluation for the man accused of stealing a plane in Tupelo and threatening to crash into a Walmart store. Cory Patterson, charged by Tupelo police with grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, appeared in federal court in Oxford on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports. He faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.
TUPELO, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation. Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy