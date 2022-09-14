Read full article on original website
Write to Learn luncheons, roundtable discussions announced
The Mississippi State Center for Teaching and Learning and the MSU Writing Coordinators are pleased to invite you to upcoming events in the Writing to Learn series. The Benefits and Pitfalls of Writing to Learn, a luncheon and panel discussion, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Mitchell Memorial Library’s Grisham Room.
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping. The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products. Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on...
Finding the Rhythm
Students and members of the MSU community dance the night away on YMCA Plaza by participating in Salsa in the Streets-- the annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebratory event sponsored by the MSU Ballroom Dance Club, Holmes Cultural Diversity Center, Latino Student Association, and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. Participants stepped to the rhythm of several Latin American dances including the salsa and bachata.
MSU, MFA create forest resources student development fund in honor of former dean
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s College of Forest Resources is partnering with the Mississippi Forestry Association to create the George M. Hopper CFR/MFA Student Development Endowment Fund in honor of the retired dean. The Mississippi Forestry Foundation is a nonprofit organization started by the MFA, which aims to promote and...
Award-winning Theatre MSU announces 2022 season, opens with children’s fantasy play
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s award-winning Theatre MSU debuts its new season this month with performances of from fantasy and fairytale, and nostalgia and murder. Theatre MSU is the Department of Communication’s production division and 2021 School of Excellence Awardee in Higher Education from the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education.
Constitution Day
Please join us as Mississippi State University celebrates Constitution Day - the date commemorating the signing of our U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. Come learn interesting facts about the history and meaning of our U.S. Constitution. There will be two events available for everyone to attend in honor of this occasion.
Audit shows how 3 school districts could save money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office, three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers annually. The three school districts, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Kemper County School District, and South Pike School District, were evaluated to determine how they could maximize the use of taxpayer […]
Bulldog Bash headliner announced, opener to be decided in Friday’s Battle of the Bands
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The indie-pop duo Surfaces and supporting artist rapper and singer Bryce Vine will headline this year’s Bulldog Bash sponsored by the Mississippi State Student Association and Clark Beverage Group. Set for Oct. 21, the state’s largest, free outdoor concert will be held at the intersection of Jackson...
Commercial Dispatch
Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies
STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
Pet of the Week - Kai
Kai is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 16, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Starkville defense comes up big as Yellow Jackets edge Louisville
LOUISVILLE — JeJuan Davis was ready. The Starkville High School football team had practiced blocking field goals all week, with the senior defensive back playing a big role. The team’s rallying cry? “Go get it, Juju,” referring to Davis’ nickname. On Friday night at Louisville,...
Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup
“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Mississippi State Matchup
Tigers putting final touches on game plan ahead of SEC opponent, return Sevyn Banks to rotation
Airport worker who stole plane, threatened to crash into Walmart charged in federal court
Attorneys are seeking a psychological evaluation for the man accused of stealing a plane in Tupelo and threatening to crash into a Walmart store. Cory Patterson, charged by Tupelo police with grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, appeared in federal court in Oxford on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports. He faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 a caller reported that someone shot into their residence on Carter Street in Kosciusko. The shooter was seen fleeing the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis and was believed to be headed toward Hwy 19 North. Attala County Deputies and...
Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation. Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
