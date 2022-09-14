ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michael Knighton claims his Manchester United takeover bid is 'moving forward as planned' after stating last month that the Glazers will be gone by this time next year

Michael Knighton has claimed that his aim to submit a bid for Manchester United is 'moving forward as planned'. Knighton served on United's board of directors after being involved in a failed takeover of the club in 1989. It emerged last month that the 70-year-old is looking to buy United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Permission#Affordable Housing#Leicester City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

The Queen's funeral: How you can watch and listen on Monday

Millions of people in the UK and around the world are expected to watch the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, on Monday. The day will be a national bank holiday in the UK to allow as many people as possible to follow the day's proceedings, which will include the Westminster Abbey service, a funeral cortege and military procession across London, and a ceremony inside Windsor Castle.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Late comeback spoils Chelsea's title defence opener

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said her side "couldn't hit a barn door" as the defence of their Women's Super League title got off to the worst start with defeat at newly promoted Liverpool. Liverpool striker Katie Stengel scored two penalties in the second half to send a record crowd at...
SPORTS
BBC

In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch

Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy