'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield
Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: Controversy over MPs being allowed to skip queue
A row has broken out over who is allowed to skip the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen. MPs and members of the House of Lords do not have to queue and can take four guests each to the lying-in-state. The majority of Parliamentary staff can also...
Michael Knighton claims his Manchester United takeover bid is 'moving forward as planned' after stating last month that the Glazers will be gone by this time next year
Michael Knighton has claimed that his aim to submit a bid for Manchester United is 'moving forward as planned'. Knighton served on United's board of directors after being involved in a failed takeover of the club in 1989. It emerged last month that the 70-year-old is looking to buy United,...
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – as it happened
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
Manchester United Want To Sign Leicester City Midfielder In January
Manchester United are reportedly now turning their attention to signing a new midfielder in January.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye free transfer for Inter star Milan Skriniar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid eye free...
Plenty for Thomas Frank to relish after Ivan Toney’s England call-up
A landmark moment for Brentford is just one sign that they host Arsenal on Sunday as much more than plucky underdogs
Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United To Pursue Ajax Striker In January
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants the club to once again pursue a move for a young Ajax striker in January.
BBC
The Queen's funeral: How you can watch and listen on Monday
Millions of people in the UK and around the world are expected to watch the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, on Monday. The day will be a national bank holiday in the UK to allow as many people as possible to follow the day's proceedings, which will include the Westminster Abbey service, a funeral cortege and military procession across London, and a ceremony inside Windsor Castle.
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
BBC
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Late comeback spoils Chelsea's title defence opener
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said her side "couldn't hit a barn door" as the defence of their Women's Super League title got off to the worst start with defeat at newly promoted Liverpool. Liverpool striker Katie Stengel scored two penalties in the second half to send a record crowd at...
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United could be set for a transfer war against the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool next summer.
BBC
The family of six in a one-bedroom flat due to inaccessible social housing
A family of six have been living in a one-bedroom flat because the social housing they were assigned was inaccessible to their disabled child. Seven-year-old Joel Verala uses a wheelchair and is fed by a tube due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy. The house has three bedrooms but the family have...
BBC
In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
