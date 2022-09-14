No legal precedent for reinstating blocked abortion law in Iowa, ACLU argues in court

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
GOP senator pushes back on Lindsey Graham's proposed federal abortion ban: "We should allow the states to explore the different possibilities'
Sen. Mike Rounds said Congress telling states "we know better than them" on abortion is "not the right direction" while appearing on CNN on Sunday.
Senator Ted Cruz says that transporting migrants is illegal, but commends GOP governors for it anyway
Ted Cruz praised GOP governors for transporting migrants to Democratic areas while admitting a citizen could "easily be arrested" for doing it.
Bussing migrants to sanctuary cities looks a lot like human trafficking
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent asylum seekers, including women and children, from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Taking advantage of a state-funded program, DeSantis chartered two planes to transport the migrants. “States like Massachusetts,” his communications director declared, “will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they...
