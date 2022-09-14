Read full article on original website
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia football game against Old Dominion on Saturday
Virginia Averts Upset Bid by Old Dominion on Game-Winning Field Goal
Brendan Farrell hit a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give UVA a 16-14 win over ODU
odusports.com
Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
odusports.com
Old Dominion (3-2-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Georgia Southern (1-5-0, 0-1-0)
GOAL by ODU Schmalbach, Jonas Assist by Ruddy, Owen. GOAL by GASO Prieto, Manuel Assist by Odhiambo, Hilary. Clock ODU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GASO Score Play. 00:00 Romero, Dagoberto at goalie for Georgia Southern. 00:00 Statham, Michael at goalie for Old Dominion. 00:23 Corner kick...
odusports.com
Volleyball Comes Up Short Against North Carolina, UMBC
RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball dropped its first two matches of the VCU Invitational on Friday as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to both North Carolina and UMBC. VCU is hosting the two-day tournament at the Siegel Center. "We played really well in certain aspects of the game," said...
Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs’ game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
sonsofsaturday.com
Cheers and Jeers: Virginia Tech vs. Wofford
Certain corners of the Internet failed to handle things terribly well early on—as well as in the middle and towards the end. It was as if they've missed the last 20 years or so of forgotten midday Virginia Tech games. against Furman, Richmond, The Citadel, and so many others.
WDBJ7.com
The number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, students have gathered at Center Street to tailgate and cheer on the Hokies. A big tradition that senior Jake Hartman says attracts many students to attend Virginia Tech. “We have this incredible football culture. I know that we’ve been ranked before as like one...
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Old Dominion: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Old Dominion, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
odusports.com
Early Tally, Stellar Defense Leads Women's Soccer Over Louisiana In Sun Belt Opener
LAFAYETTE, La. -- A Megan Watts penalty kick in the 10th minute proved to be the lone tally on Friday night as Old Dominion won its inaugural Sun Belt Conference contest 1-0 at Louisiana. The win gives Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) its third shutout in its last four games. That...
odusports.com
Minium: ODU LInebacker Jason Henderson Reflects All the Good Values Instilled by his Parents
NORFOLK, Va. – Jason Henderson was raised in Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, a small town an hour east of Scranton that could have been the backdrop for a Bruce Springsteen video. Like most of the rest of the town's 7,477 residents, his family is blue collar. His father works heavy...
odusports.com
Women's Tennis Opens Fall Slate At Wahoowa Invitational
NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion women's tennis team will begin its 2022 fall slate this weekend participating in the Wahoowa Invitational hosted by the University of Virginia. Teams joining the Monarchs in Charlottesville will include: N.C. State, Illinois, LSU, Princeton, West Virginia, Auburn and the host Wahoos. Old Dominion...
odusports.com
Women's Lacrosse Announces Coaching Staff
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Lacrosse head coach Theresa Walton announced the hiring of Meg Clements and Hailey Dobbins as assistant coaches, Allie Murray will also be joining the staff as a volunteer assistant on Thursday. Clements was a four-year lacrosse player at Rutgers where she was named second...
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
cardinalnews.org
How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction
Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
odusports.com
Sailing Heads to Navy for a pair of Events this weekend
Annapolis, MD - The Old Dominion Sailing team travels to the Naval Academy for the Chesapeake Invite and Faye Bennett regattas this weekend. The Faye Bennett Regatta is the Singlehanded Conference Championship, with berths to Singlehanded Nationals, hosted at Old Dominion this fall, on the line. At the Chesapeake Invite,...
franchising.com
Marco’s Pizza® Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Seven Stores to Roanoke and Lynchburg Virginia
Existing Multi-Unit Franchisees Seize Open Market Potential in Southwest Virginia While Expanding Statewide Reach. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROANOKE, Virginia - Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring seven new stores to the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas of Virginia over the next two and a half years. Multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees continues to lead Marco’s overall growth strategy, as the brand recently hit both development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
