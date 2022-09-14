ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
STATESBORO, GA
odusports.com

Old Dominion (3-2-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Georgia Southern (1-5-0, 0-1-0)

GOAL by ODU Schmalbach, Jonas Assist by Ruddy, Owen. GOAL by GASO Prieto, Manuel Assist by Odhiambo, Hilary. Clock ODU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GASO Score Play. 00:00 Romero, Dagoberto at goalie for Georgia Southern. 00:00 Statham, Michael at goalie for Old Dominion. 00:23 Corner kick...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Volleyball Comes Up Short Against North Carolina, UMBC

RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball dropped its first two matches of the VCU Invitational on Friday as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to both North Carolina and UMBC. VCU is hosting the two-day tournament at the Siegel Center. "We played really well in certain aspects of the game," said...
NORFOLK, VA
sonsofsaturday.com

Cheers and Jeers: Virginia Tech vs. Wofford

Certain corners of the Internet failed to handle things terribly well early on—as well as in the middle and towards the end. It was as if they've missed the last 20 years or so of forgotten midday Virginia Tech games. against Furman, Richmond, The Citadel, and so many others.
BLACKSBURG, VA
#Odu#March Madness#College Football Final#American Football#The Sun Belt Conference#Texas A M#College Station#Georgia Southern#Acc#Espn#Group#Medi
odusports.com

Women's Tennis Opens Fall Slate At Wahoowa Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion women's tennis team will begin its 2022 fall slate this weekend participating in the Wahoowa Invitational hosted by the University of Virginia. Teams joining the Monarchs in Charlottesville will include: N.C. State, Illinois, LSU, Princeton, West Virginia, Auburn and the host Wahoos. Old Dominion...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women's Lacrosse Announces Coaching Staff

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Lacrosse head coach Theresa Walton announced the hiring of Meg Clements and Hailey Dobbins as assistant coaches, Allie Murray will also be joining the staff as a volunteer assistant on Thursday. Clements was a four-year lacrosse player at Rutgers where she was named second...
NORFOLK, VA
cardinalnews.org

How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction

Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
VIRGINIA STATE
odusports.com

Sailing Heads to Navy for a pair of Events this weekend

Annapolis, MD - The Old Dominion Sailing team travels to the Naval Academy for the Chesapeake Invite and Faye Bennett regattas this weekend. The Faye Bennett Regatta is the Singlehanded Conference Championship, with berths to Singlehanded Nationals, hosted at Old Dominion this fall, on the line. At the Chesapeake Invite,...
NORFOLK, VA
franchising.com

Marco’s Pizza® Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Seven Stores to Roanoke and Lynchburg Virginia

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisees Seize Open Market Potential in Southwest Virginia While Expanding Statewide Reach. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROANOKE, Virginia - Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring seven new stores to the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas of Virginia over the next two and a half years. Multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees continues to lead Marco’s overall growth strategy, as the brand recently hit both development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA

