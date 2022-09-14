Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Packers, Tork team up on 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign
As fans return to Lambeau Field this week for the home opener, the Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity, for the 2022 "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign. The campaign, which kicked off this week...
Packers.com
Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday.
Packers.com
Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
Packers.com
Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest winner chosen
After thousands of entries in the Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest, Oconomowoc, Wis., resident Karl Buschhaus was chosen as the winner for his caption "Every day is Leap Day at Lambeau Field!" The Green Bay Packers offered the contest to give fans the chance to submit their clever...
Packers.com
Inbox: Redemption is within reach
I just want Matt LaFleur to get another 13-win season. That puts you in the playoffs and would just be really cool that he got 13 wins every year as a head coach. I don't care about home-field advantage or bye weeks or No. 1 seeds or No. 6 seeds. Just get 13 wins. That means we can lay an egg four times and all is still good in the world. Relax, Packer Nation. It is a LONG season.
Packers.com
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears
GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
Packers.com
Inbox: They were the tougher, more resourceful team in adverse conditions
Only when I'm not in the mood for a beer, which is pretty rare, but it does happen. Guys, I could see the Packers and the Lions winning this week to even things out, right?. The entire NFC North at 1-1 after two games sounds about right to me. Benjamin...
