Green Bay, WI

Packers.com

Packers, Tork team up on 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign

As fans return to Lambeau Field this week for the home opener, the Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity, for the 2022 "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign. The campaign, which kicked off this week...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
CHICAGO, IL
Packers.com

Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest winner chosen

After thousands of entries in the Packers Everywhere 'Give Us A Sign' contest, Oconomowoc, Wis., resident Karl Buschhaus was chosen as the winner for his caption "Every day is Leap Day at Lambeau Field!" The Green Bay Packers offered the contest to give fans the chance to submit their clever...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: Redemption is within reach

I just want Matt LaFleur to get another 13-win season. That puts you in the playoffs and would just be really cool that he got 13 wins every year as a head coach. I don't care about home-field advantage or bye weeks or No. 1 seeds or No. 6 seeds. Just get 13 wins. That means we can lay an egg four times and all is still good in the world. Relax, Packer Nation. It is a LONG season.
GREEN BAY, WI

