This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
lptv.org
Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop
A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10th with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker was arrested at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
lptv.org
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd
A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
outdoorsfirst.com
FISHING: Your New Starting Lineup
BEMIDJI, Minn. (September 14, 2022) – Let’s be honest, ice fishing preseason really doesn’t start until you know Northland Fishing Tackle’s key skill players. For winter 2022-23, the ambassadors of ice fishing come to the fish house with a trifecta of new lure teams. Here’s a preview of each…
