Salon

"House of the Dragon": The assassination of Rhaenyra's character

This piece contains spoilers for “House of the Dragon” Episode 4 titled “King of the Narrow Sea”. The world of "Game of Thrones" has never been great about consent. HBO's "House of the Dragon" seems poised to have inherited (or technically, passed on, as the show is a prequel) that queasy legacy. The first of George R. R. Martin's television adaptions was marked by sexual violence and exploitation.
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 18

If you are looking for some new shows to binge as the weather starts to cool off, Netflix has you covered. For the week of September 18, Netflix is adding a new design competition show called Designing Miami, a limited series about the Thai cave rescue of a junior football team, and a new standup comedy special from Patton Oswalt.
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Shines at ‘Modern Family’ Reunion in Gold Platforms and Wildly Printed Dress

Sofia Vergara took a walk on the wild side for a special reunion this weekend. On Saturday night, the “Modern Family” star posed with co-stars Sarah Hyland,. Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell at a wedding. As seen in a new Instagram post, the  actress wore a flounced midi dress with an allover leopard print by Roberto Cavalli. The sleek number featured a crossed halter-neck silhouette, complete with a strapless pointed bodice and triangular front cutout. Finishing Vergara’s ensemble was a beige clutch accented by a thin chain handle and crystal floral clasp, as seen in her pre-wedding...
