Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3
It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
2025 forward Tylis Jordan talks LSU visit, early recruitment
Shiloh (Ga.) forward Tylis Jordan was at LSU last weekend for a visit, getting a chance to spend time around Matt McMahon's staff. What'd he think about his time in Baton Rouge? Head inside for his take!
SBLive Mississippi Friday night football highlight reel (Sept. 16)
Here's a look at some of the best videos from across the Magnolia State Friday night. The entire Central Hinds Defense Central Hinds Academy had an off-night, falling 28-6 against Riverfield, but this stand by its defense in the third quarter was perfectly executed. Courtland Cooper, Starkville Few ...
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Major changes at Superdome for Saints games
According to Saints chief operating officer Ben Hales, the biggest change involves where you’ll have your ticket scanned and where some amenities are located.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was asked about Brett Favre's welfare-scheme funded facility, and promptly deflected with a Jackson State reference. The post Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
