Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
TIPRO President Pays Visit To Cheniere Corpus Christi LNG Facility
Port of Corpus Christi and Cheniere LNG plant host TIPRO president Ed Longenecker and member companies promoting domestic oil and gas production. — The Port of Corpus Christi and Cheniere’s Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas facility hosted the president of Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), Ed Longnecker, and member companies on September 15. Longenecker highlighted the importance of domestic oil and natural gas production, energy infrastructure, and petroleum exports.
Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says
A House congressional committee said that the public promises made by Big Oil companies to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. — A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing.
Big Trading Houses Weathering Energy Crisis
As wild swings in gas and power prices force European utilities to tap governments for emergency cash, trading houses are weathering the storm. The region’s energy crisis is whipsawing prices -- gas futures surged as much as 35% on Sept. 5 alone -- putting utilities in peril as margin calls of at least $1.5 trillion sucked cash from the sector. Similar price spikes earlier this year and in 2021 strained liquidity at top commodities merchants including Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., Gunvor Group Ltd, Vitol Group, Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.
Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
The potential impact of the railway workers' strike underscored some weaknesses that still exist in U.S. energy security, according to one of Rigzone's market watchers. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Oil Posts Third Weekly Loss as Recession Fears Rise
Oil settled at its third weekly loss as mounting evidence of an economic slowdown overshadows supply-risk concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $85.11 a barrel, down 1.9% from the prior week. Hotter-than-expected inflation figures fanned expectations that more interest-rate hikes will crimp growth, while a warning from FedEx Corp. Friday was seen as proof that the US economy has started slowing.
EU Revenue Cap Could Hinder European Renewable Energy Ambitions
The EU's measures to tackle the energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least regarding renewable energy ambitions. — The European Union’s emergency measures to tackle the region’s energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least where renewable energy ambitions are concerned, according to Rystad Energy research. The EU’s proposal to temporarily cap the revenues of inframarginal electricity producers is aimed at capturing the windfall profits of renewable energy producers, which are benefitting from low production costs during this episode of high electricity prices.
Russia Could Find New Markets for Half the Oil Shunned by the EU
Russia's oil industry, which accounts for roughly 10 percent of the global production and is a key source of revenue for the Kremlin, already faces significant sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. — Russia could find new markets for about half of the crude exports that will be banned by the European Union from December, according to energy-data firm Kpler.
Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
The latest monthly oil market reports show a broad agreement about balances, Standard Chartered (SC) highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone. In the note, SC provided a chart showing four estimates - from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the OPEC Secretariat and SC - of implied global inventory changes in 2021 and the first three quarters of 2022. All four show a large 2021 deficit giving way to a smaller deficit in the first quarter before moving into a significant surplus in the third quarter.
GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
