Limited-Time Offer: You Can Join Peacock for Under $1 a Month

By Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

Want to join Peacock ? NBC Universal’s streaming platform is home to thousands of hours of entertainment. From binge-worthy TV shows to exclusive movies, must-watch sporting events and tons of other programming, Peacock has something for every kind of streamer.

New subscribers can join Peacock for $0.99 a month for 12 months but the Black Friday /Cyber Monday deal ends tonight (Nov. 28), so you’ll have to act fast if you want to save big on your streaming bill. The discount only applies to Peacock’s Premium plan, regularly $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year.

Scoping out the best streaming plans can be time-consuming, but if you enjoy watching TV, it’ll be worth it in savings. Now that Black Friday is behind us, you have one more chance to score an excellent streaming deal for Cyber Monday. Below, find details on how to join Peacock under the limited promo and ways to land a free subscription.

How to Join Peacock for $0.99 a Month

Peacock’s special promo gives new subscribers access to Peacock Premium, which is an ad-supported, video-on-demand package, for 12 months at $0.99/month with code: BIGSAVINGS .

To join, click the buy button below and follow the prompts to set up an account. The streaming deal does not apply to current Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month) subscribers and is valid from Nov. 20-Nov. 28.

Peacock

$0.99/month for a year

$4.99/month


Buy Now

1

What’s Streaming on Peacock?

Apart from original shows and movies, Peacock is the exclusive platform for Bravo. Fans can watch The Real Housewives franchise, Family Karma , Married to Medicine , the Below Deck franchise, and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip .

Subscribers can stream current episodes of The Voice and other NBC shows in addition to The Real Housewives of Potomac , The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and New York City and other shows in the franchise as soon as the episodes premiere on Bravo.

Feeling nostalgic? Dip into the archives to watch older episodes from The Real Housewives vault. The franchise has been removed from Hulu this week, making Peacock the only place to access the entire catalog at no extra cost. Paid episodes are available on Prime Video , Google Play, Vudu and Apple iTunes.

Also streaming exclusively on Peacock: Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin , Vampire Academy , A Friend of the Family , The Resort , Love Island USA , One of Us Is Lying , Angelyne , Bel-Air , Dr. Death , The End Is Nye , Last Light , Vigil , Saved by the Bell , We Are Lady Parts , Girls5Eva , Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives . In addition to exclusives, subscribers can binge episodes of Yellowstone , The Office , That ’70s Show , Modern Family , Parks & Recreation and other beloved TV series.

Movies available on Peacock include Nope , Jurassic World: Dominion , Minions: Rise of Gru , Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul , Boxed In , The Independent , Halloween Ends, The Secret Lives of Pets, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and the entire Harry Potter film series.

How to Watch Sports on Peacock: NFL, World Cup, WWE & More

NFL fans can stream Sunday Night Football live on Peacock (see the full NFL schedule here ) and Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 World Cup .

If you’re a WWE fan, you can stream live events and original series, in-ring shows, WWE documentaries, and much more on Peacock. Sports lovers can also watch Premiere League and other sporting events on Peacock. Click here for additional details.

How to Get Free Peacock

Although Peacock has a great streaming deal at just $0.99 a month for a limited time, the platform does not offer a free trial (there are certain episodes and movies that you can watch for free, but some shows will require an upgrade to the paid tier to continue streaming).

To land a free Peacock subscription, you’ll have to go through a third party such as Xfinity , Cox or Spectrum. Eligible customers can receive free Peacock Premium with select plans.

How do you start watching Peacock? Simply download the app or log-in directly through the website . Access the streaming platform from your TV, laptop or computer, as well as a phone or tablet device. And for those streaming from outside the U.S., Peacock is accessible through ExpressVPN .

