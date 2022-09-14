Read full article on original website
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Minnesota Is Celebrating National Roundabout Week – Weird, Right?!
I've heard of National Donut Day and months that have themes like Breast Cancer Awareness Month but a new "National Week" just showed up that I am thinking is made up. I'm also 98% confident that everyone else in Minnesota is going to laugh just a little bit when they hear what day it is too.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota
Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
13 Minnesota Colleges Named Some of the Best in the US
The newest rankings for the best colleges and universities across the country for the 2022-2023 school year have just been released. If you have a child who is considering college but they don't know where to go, this would be a good place to start. There are 13 Minnesota colleges and universities that were named among the best in the entire country.
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
