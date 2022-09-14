ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, SC

WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's office says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash. The crash happened around 8:50 Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension. The coroner identified the victim as Frederick Arthur Patterson, 65, of Townville. The coroner says Patterson was traveling north on...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in hit-and-run accident in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died after they were hit by a car on Friday afternoon. The coroner said the accident when 79-year-old Beatrice Miller was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Millennium Medical Campus on Innovation Drive.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pendleton man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Pendleton died on Friday after he was struck by a falling tree, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was helping to clear out trees and brush with a tractor at a property along Olden Porter Road when the incident occurred, causing severe head trauma.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect in shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning. The 911 call came in just before 10:30 a.m. regarding a man who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the home along Ben Hamby Lane, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Authorities identify pilot recovered from Lake Hartwell days after deadly crash

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have recovered the body of a pilot who crashed into a major border lake between South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The Hart County, Georgia Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the body of 55-year-old Todd Jeffrey Carrell had been recovered from Lake Hartwell the previous evening around 6 p.m.
HART COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Dunklin Bridge Road

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to your submissions, we’ve been lead to find out when Dunklin Bridge Road will be fixed and not just patched over. This road is in Greenville County in the Pelzer area. It connects Mckelvey Road and Cowpens Bridge Road—running parallel to Reedy River for almost nine miles.
PELZER, SC

