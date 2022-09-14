ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
scoopotp.com

Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP

The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
ACWORTH, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Fest 2022 Set For This Weekend In Georgia

The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.
GEORGIA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to Grand Canyon

A road trip from Atlanta to Grand Canyon will be an unforgettable adventure, filled with many photos and memories you will collect on the way. This epic journey will take you through some of the most iconic Texan cities as well as awe-inspiring natural sights on the way. The 2,000-mile...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sous Chef#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The National Peanut Board
cohaitungchi.com

Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site

Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia Bulldog Nike shoes available for purchase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Georgia Bulldog-styled Nike shoes have been made available for purchase, according to Sicemdags.com. According to fanatics.com, the shoes are available in the Georgia Bulldog colors and are selling for $129.99. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy