scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Fest 2022 Set For This Weekend In Georgia
The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Atlanta to Grand Canyon
A road trip from Atlanta to Grand Canyon will be an unforgettable adventure, filled with many photos and memories you will collect on the way. This epic journey will take you through some of the most iconic Texan cities as well as awe-inspiring natural sights on the way. The 2,000-mile...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia After Oregon's Performance Today
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks are whopping up on the No. 12 BYU Cougars with a 38-7 third-quarter score on Saturday. Head coach Dan Lanning and the then-No. 11 Ducks opened up their season with an ugly Week 1 loss to the then-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs — falling in a massive 49-3 blowout.
Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study
ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again. According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity. The website used data from the U.S. Census...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
How Atlanta Became a City I Barely Recognize
Atlanta’s growth over the past half century has delivered great prosperity. But it's also the capital of yawning racial disparities.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
nationalblackguide.com
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site
Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
CBS 46
Georgia Bulldog Nike shoes available for purchase
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Georgia Bulldog-styled Nike shoes have been made available for purchase, according to Sicemdags.com. According to fanatics.com, the shoes are available in the Georgia Bulldog colors and are selling for $129.99. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on...
