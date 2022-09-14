ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

247Sports

Ole Miss steps into Arkansas to offer top running back Kiandrea Barker

Ole Miss continues to plow the fertile recruiting soil in the neighboring state of Arkansas. On Friday, Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the state of Arkansas' top underclassmen in Beebe High School running back Kiandrea Barker. A four-star prospect, Barker is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas' 2025 class and the No. 9 running back in the nation by 247Sports. he is the No. 69 overall player in the nation regardless of position.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Betting info, predictions and picks

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football completes its regular-season non-conference schedule with a matchup against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Both teams enter the game with a 2-0 record, but the Golden Lions have yet to play an NCAA Division I school — let alone a nationally ranked Power Five program.
STILLWATER, OK
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
KATV

'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock

North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KPEL 96.5

Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas

A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teenager

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
CABOT, AR
KTEN.com

Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash

Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
ArchDaily

Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX 16 News

Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
247Sports

247Sports

