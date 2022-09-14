Read full article on original website
Ole Miss steps into Arkansas to offer top running back Kiandrea Barker
Ole Miss continues to plow the fertile recruiting soil in the neighboring state of Arkansas. On Friday, Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the state of Arkansas' top underclassmen in Beebe High School running back Kiandrea Barker. A four-star prospect, Barker is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas' 2025 class and the No. 9 running back in the nation by 247Sports. he is the No. 69 overall player in the nation regardless of position.
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Betting info, predictions and picks
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football completes its regular-season non-conference schedule with a matchup against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Both teams enter the game with a 2-0 record, but the Golden Lions have yet to play an NCAA Division I school — let alone a nationally ranked Power Five program.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
North Little Rock pulled away for a win over Parkview
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock played a home game against Parkview in a Friday night game. The final score ended up being (28-27).
FOX Food Spotlight: Casey’s Cobblers
An Arkansas man turned his passion for baking into supporting a good cause. Gary Casey started Casey's Cobblers in 2016 in an effort to support his non-profit organization, Community First Alliance.
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
Arkansas LGBTQ group cancels minor league baseball event after drag queen denied first pitch
A Central Arkansas LGBTQ advocacy group canceled its participation in an Arkansas Travelers game Thursday after the team did not allow a drag queen to throw the first pitch, the organization said in a Facebook post. Central Arkansas Pride was set to host its second Out Days, in which members...
'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas
A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Arkansas political figures respond to Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancer news
The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash
Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Jacksonville Mom warns women about the dangers of tube tying after child birth
JACKSONVILLE- KATV — Since the Roe V. Wade overturn, woman across the country are searching for preventative measures in unplanned pregnancies. For Arkansas women, there are a few options still on the table, but are they safe?. One Jacksonville woman decided, after having her last baby three years ago,...
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
