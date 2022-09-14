Read full article on original website
Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Hawaii Kai
A vehicle collision was reported in Hawaii Kai by the Honolulu Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Fire in North Shore prompts road closure on Kamehameha Hwy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a fire, according to the Honolulu Police Department. Officials said the closure is from JP Leong to Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road near Haleiwa.
Motor vehicle crash prompts lane closures on H1 in Waimalu
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Waimalu on Friday, Sept. 16.
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
Woman dies following Aiea vehicle collision
Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department are responding to an accident on Kamehameha Highway after a reported motor vehicle collision.
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner says the death of a city maintenance worker doesn’t appear to be caused from radiation exposure. An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare disease. But the family’s attorney says he’s not convinced and is bringing...
WATCH: Lifeguard rescues swimmers being dragged out to sea at Waikiki Beach within minutes
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion. AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Debina is...
Staffing issues close Koko Head Shooting Complex
The City's Department of Parks and Recreation said the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed for two months beginning Friday, Sept. 16, due to staffing issues.
City asks drivers to avoid parts of Kailua due to force main break
A force main break is prompting traffic to be redirected in Kailua.
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
4 arrested after more robberies occur in town
Recent robberies have had businesses and residents on high alert. Three robberies happened in the Kapahulu and Kahala area over the span of 24 hours.
Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
Kauai man charged after allegedly attacking woman with hammer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless man was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on Kauai. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Troy Kopps injured and threatened the woman on Sunday. In court Thursday, he pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered Kopps to stay away from the victim and three potential...
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Nancy Anderson had only been living in Waikiki for a couple months when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment Michigan native Nancy Anderson was living her dream when she moved to Waikiki, Hawaii in 1971 to experience life on the islands. On Jan. 7, 1972, just two months after moving to the palm tree-filled island oasis, Anderson's dream was cut short when her roommate woke up from a nap and found the 19-year-old stabbed to death in their small apartment. For years, police searched for her...
Woman nearly scammed $45K, warns others to learn from it
A Honolulu woman is speaking out after nearly getting scammed for tens of thousands of dollars. She's hoping her story would prevent others from making the same mistake.
Monster home in Kalihi, with 23 bedrooms and bathrooms, leaves community frustrated
It's a house critics sounded off against as it was being built several years ago. KITV-4's 'A'ali'i Dukelow shows us the controversial property.
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
