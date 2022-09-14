University of Delaware sophomores Afrin Mirza and Zarah Zurita spent little time lounging around this summer, but it’s clear that they wouldn’t have had it any other way. The students were selected to be Summer Scholars, and were part of a research team that is investigating intimate partner violence among Delawareans, focusing, in particular, on persons of color. The Summer Scholars program, which is now in its 13th year, enables qualified students to perform in-depth research or creative work in partnership with University faculty.

NEWARK, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO