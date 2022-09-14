Read full article on original website
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 18, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Vote-by-mail ruling: More complex than simply barring it Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? McGuiness is McGone Culture How COVID turned Dolly Parton’s music into theater You can help Wilmington win $90,000 arts grant Business Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
Five Inspiring Delaware Kids Share Their Talents and Passions
From an aspiring naval aviator to a budding agronomist, there’s no shortage of inspirational kids in the First State. Here, we introduce you to five students sure to make headlines in the future.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5
The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
the University of Delaware
Studying domestic violence in Delaware
University of Delaware sophomores Afrin Mirza and Zarah Zurita spent little time lounging around this summer, but it’s clear that they wouldn’t have had it any other way. The students were selected to be Summer Scholars, and were part of a research team that is investigating intimate partner violence among Delawareans, focusing, in particular, on persons of color. The Summer Scholars program, which is now in its 13th year, enables qualified students to perform in-depth research or creative work in partnership with University faculty.
WMDT.com
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Illegals in Martha’s Vineyard, Is Delaware Next?
Q&A of the Day – Illegals in Martha’s Vineyard, Is Delaware Next?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s entry: Good morning,...
fox40jackson.com
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
firststateupdate.com
Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Seventh Time
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health EmergencyOpen this document with ReadSpeaker docReader order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
Primary voters send two prominent Delaware lawmakers into involuntary retirement
Delaware primary voters sent two longtime prominent state legislators — Republican Sen. Colin Bonini and Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell — into involuntary retirement Tuesday. Bonini, who had represented the Dover area since 1995 and was the GOP’s nominee for governor in 2016, finished third in a three-way primary....
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's Attorney General Candidates tangle over gun arrests, abortion at candidate forum
The traditional first Candidate Forum of the Delaware General Election season was an opportunity for the two candidates for Attorney General to find their separate ground. Incumbent Kathy Jennings (D) is tabbed to battle Julianne Murray (R) in November's general election. Both have been involved in major recent cases with...
fox29.com
Wilmington man sought for alleged home improvement fraud; additional victims urged to come forward
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A 59-year-old Delaware man is wanted for allegedly committing home improvement fraud. New Castle County Police are searching for Perren Davis, of Wilmington, on a warrant of felony home improvement fraud. New Castle County officials say the warrant is for a situation in Wilmington. Officials believe...
WGMD Radio
DE Public Health Emergency Order Extended Another 30 Days
Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days. This allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
delawarepublic.org
Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Julianne Murray vies for Delaware Attorney General in second statewide office run
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for Attorney General and in this interview, Republican challenger Julianne Murray.
Cape Gazette
Beware: Fly fishing is addictive
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host free introductory fly-fishing lessons Saturday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and the White Clay Fly Fishers Club will provide instruction. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fly-fishing equipment, but there will be equipment available for those who do not have their own.
WDEL 1150AM
Declines continue in Delaware COVID cases
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said for the second month in a row the number of hospitalizations, test positivity rates, and the 7-day average of new cases related to COVID, have declined. Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 305,517*. 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 196.1,...
WBOC
Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington
HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
WMDT.com
ACLU, Del. Voting Rights Coalition release statements on vote by mail court decision
DELAWARE – The ACLU of Delaware and Delaware Voting Rights Coalition have released statements regarding the court’s decision on voting by mail in Delaware. On Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook of Delaware’s Chancery Court released his opinion on the legal challenge to Delaware’s new vote-by-mail law, ruling that the rule is unconstitutional, but leaving the door open for an appeal on this ruling to head to the Delaware Supreme Court for consideration. Officials say they are continuing to monitor the ongoing litigation and ensure that Delaware voters are aware of the methods of voting available to them for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8th.
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
