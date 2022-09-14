BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary City Council is considering a noise ordinance after several complaints were made over the last two years. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas. She and the council are looking at setting a decibel limit in most areas and limiting sounds such as music and even barking dogs during certain times of the night.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO