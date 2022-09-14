Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August from July
Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the total number of jobs in the metropolitan statistical area to 401,600. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from July to 3.5%—a 1.7 percentage-point decline...
Baton Rouge Business Report
New Orleans-Baton Rouge passenger rail service mired in questions
While local officials have begun securing grants to build train platforms and stations for a proposed passenger rail line connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans, many fundamental aspects of the project—such as where the trains will stop and how often they will run—remain unknown. The intercity train proposal...
Few details settled on New Orleans-Baton Rouge passenger rail service
While local officials have begun securing grants to build train platforms and stations for a proposed passenger rail line connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans, many fundamental aspects of the project — such as where the trains will stop and how often they will run — remain unknown. The intercity train proposal made headlines last […] The post Few details settled on New Orleans-Baton Rouge passenger rail service appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Long-vacant downtown Baton Rouge building under contract for apartments
A Florida developer is planning to develop and own 10 loft apartments in a long-vacant building in downtown Baton Rouge, the developer’s local agent says. The two-story building at 232 Lafayette St. across from the Hilton Capitol Center is under contract for about $1 million and is in the due diligence period, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which represented the buyer and the seller.
wbrz.com
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - It was a relaxing day on Lake Maurepas for a couple of fishermen Thursday, but there are concerns that could soon change with a proposed plan to store carbon dioxide under the popular lake. "It's so beautiful, it's untouched," owner of Southern Boys outdoor shop, Kinion Bankston,...
Highway 30 corridor economic development district approved
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has promised to spend more money on infrastructure in an area where many of you are used to sitting in traffic. But they won’t have to raise taxes to do it. The Highway 30 corridor is also the spot for billions of dollars in industrial investments.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Belle of Baton Rouge’s move inland gains approval from gaming board
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board today approved plans to move the Belle of Baton Rouge’s gambling operations into the casino’s atrium and reopen the Belle’s hotel. The $35 million investment, meant to revitalize the state’s lowest-performing casino, will add 200 jobs and support downtown tourism, officials say. Construction is set to begin in spring, with opening about a year later.
KPLC TV
La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rice is usually off the menu for people with diabetes, celiac disease or even high blood pressure. Now there is a new option that could be a game changer, and it is grown here in Louisiana. Low-glycemic rice was developed by scientists at the LSU...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge combined riverboat casino earnings fall 1.5% from July to August
The latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board shows Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos earned a combined $19 million in August, or 1.5% less than in July. But that total is still $3 million, or 19.4%, higher than for August 2021, though Hurricane Ida may have impacted August’s numbers that year.
225batonrouge.com
Electric bike store opens on Perkins Road
Electric bicycle retailer eBike Baton Rouge opened today on Perkins Road, two blocks east of Perkins Rowe. The shop sells electric bikes, which have a motor and rechargeable battery integrated into the frame. Some of the bikes are foldable and light enough to be carried. While they can be propelled using motor-assisted pedaling or fully powered by the motor depending on the model, all allow the rider to disengage the motor for normal, pedal-powered movement.
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
theadvocate.com
Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris
As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
theadvocate.com
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
lsuagcenter.com
Feral hogs, black flies, topics of AgCenter-hosted meeting
(09/16/22) CLINTON, La. — The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station recently hosted members of the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The group spent part of their three-day Baton Rouge conference hearing about the research being done at the station.
Zachary City Council considering noise ordinance amid multiple complaints
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary City Council is considering a noise ordinance after several complaints were made over the last two years. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas. She and the council are looking at setting a decibel limit in most areas and limiting sounds such as music and even barking dogs during certain times of the night.
Car crashes into train; officials responding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
WAFB.com
Police presence reported on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police presence was spotted on Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. Just after 3 a.m., multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between 17th Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. The coroner’s office was also called to the scene. WAFB has...
fox8live.com
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
stmarynow.com
Wiltz receives lifetime achievement award
The nation’s top community health center advocate honored Franklin’s own Dr. Gary M Wiltz, M.D., for lifetime achievement, at their 2022 Community Health Institute Expo on Sunday. The National Association of Community Health Centers, (NACHC), the umbrella advocate of more than 13,000 community health centers nationwide, honored Wiltz,...
Get free legal help at expungement event Thursday
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Anyone who may be in need of legal assistance, there is an event happening on Thursday, Sept. 15 that could be beneficial. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana and the Louisiana Workforce Commission are hosting a free expungement event at Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs/Walker Branch beginning at 4 p.m.
