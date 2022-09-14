Read full article on original website
Related
The Sweet Spot for the Shortest Fast Food Lines in Missoula
We are all busy, juggling work, family, Griz games, etc. So when you need fast food, you need it fast. I eat fast food, I admit it. Probably more than I should, but it is fast and I need that most of the time, especially during the work week. When I need my food I need it fast so I can get back to work. I normally don't have the time for a leisurely lunch. With the University of Montana and high schools back in session, the competition for a quick lunch is now fierce. Some fast food establishments have employee shortages, and with everyone trying to eat the same time things may take longer than they have in the past and you are going to find lines that sometimes back all the way out into the street. If you try to go to lunch at noon and you are looking for a short line at a fast food restaurant, good luck. You can go to lunch later in the day after 1pm, your luck will improve but who wants to ruin their dinner eating that late in the day.
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
See These Weekend Events Before Montana WX Chases You Indoors!
It's starting to get late in the game for outdoor events in Montana if your not counting Football games or Ice Fishing. Fall is a great time to enjoy Big Sky Country when we get a decent few days! But you can't always count on when the weather is going to flip and put a halt to all the outdoor events and run us indoors for the season. So here are a few ideas for us to shake off the "I didn't do ANYTHING this summer" dribble and check out these weekend events around the state, and take a quick trip before the Montana weather shuts you down.
Win Tickets to of Montreal
Of Montreal are playing at The Wilma on Monday, September 19th. You can buy tickets from the Logjam Presents website. Here's a song off their 2007 album "Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?". Alt 95.7 is giving you the chance to win 2 tickets. Download our app and allow notifications—...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
Montana Recording Label Hosting Music Event in Missoula
There's only one thing better than live music, and that's live music performed by Montanan bands and artists. Musicians in this state don't have all the advantages that musicians in other states have— there aren't 1000s of recording studios, record labels or management agencies to choose from, and yet, our music scene is growing. Montanans love supporting their own, whether it's breweries, athletes or anything in between. Maybe the most supportive thing someone can do for our musicians is simply to attend concerts, and the Bitter Roots Recordings Fall Artist Showcase on September 16th and 17th at Monk's Bar is free.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
KULR8
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker
BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach
Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
Ready For Your Face To Be Melted? Machine Head To Play Missoula
Robb Flynn, and his veteran metal band "Machine Head" are set to bring the noise at our local Top Hat music venue this November, and we're ready to mosh. Coming off their latest release, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, Machine Head is hitting the road. Formed in 1991 in Oakland, California, the band has carved it's way into the metal community with their raging riffs, killer lyrics, and work horse stage shows. These guys have the respect of nearly the entire metal community for a good reason, and I can tell you, you better not miss this live show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheers! U of Montana Grizzly Wine and Beer Festival Set to Return
Pop the cork and celebrate the return of an awesome event to the UM campus!. After a three-year absence, the University of Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association and Summit Beverage are excited to announce the return of the 15th annual Montana Wine and Beer Festival. The "social event of the year" will take place Friday, October 14, from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM campus. The festival is always scheduled the evening before a Griz home football game, in this case Idaho on October 15.
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Gidge The Tripawd 1st Pet Commissioner In Missoula County
We first heard the news during the Western Montana Fair of a contest we had all been asking for, seeking nominees for Missoula County's first-ever Pet County Commissioner. Finally, we have a winner!. Photo credit Katie Connelly Instagram@seegidgerun. Gidge the Tripawd. Missoula County's First Elected Pet Commissioner. Missoula, Montana. Photo...
2 grizzly bears euthanized after conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently euthanized two grizzly bears that were responsible for several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot.
NBCMontana
USDA Forest Service announces deputy regional foresters
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service Northern Region announced one of two of the region’s deputy regional foresters. Ben South has been appointed to the region’s deputy position and is currently Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor in Bismarck, N.D. USDA Forest Service released the following:. USDA Forest Service...
montanakaimin.com
UM’s new parking director faces many of challenges
For 25 years, he got Air Force troops and material from point A to point B as a transport and logistics officer. Then, he handled patient and employee transportation for a cancer center in Houston. Now, Bill Donovan faces his biggest challenge yet: making University of Montana parking a tolerable experience.
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0