Yardbarker
Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
Watch: Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes caught eating sunflowers seeds with ball in play
The Pittsburgh Pirates have developed a reputation as one of the worst organizations in all of baseball. Sitting more than 30 games under .500, the Pirates will miss the postseason for a seventh consecutive year. On Friday night, a bonehead lack of awareness from third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes against the...
Yardbarker
White Sox Analyst Has A Tony La Russa Demand
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team for some time because of some heart-related health issues. In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken the reins in an interim capacity and the team has picked things up as of late. But back to...
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline
The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
Phil Mickelson may remove himself from PGA Tour lawsuit now that 'LIV is involved'
On Thursday, Phil Mickelson suggested he might remove his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in early August. Mickelson is one of 11 golfers named in the lawsuit, which claims the PGA Tour unfairly suspended players who participated in LIV Golf events while using their position to competitors down.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
The Braves Give Fans The Best Ozzie Albies Update
Ozzie Albies has been out since June with a fractured foot that he suffered during a game against the Washington Nationals. Today, the Atlanta Braves finally reinstated their star second baseman from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to make room for Albies on the...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins
The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday.Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest.Riquana Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A'ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds.Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded...
Passed over no more: Becky Hammon was exactly what Aces needed to win 1st title
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Las Vegas Aces had pulled within 40 minutes of their first WNBA championship. It was a Finals-opening home sweep in Vegas, but when their first-year head coach answered her final question of the night, the energy drop was instantaneous. Did Becky Hammon think everyone in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Pirates' Oneil Cruz accidentally launches bat deep into stands on strikeout
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz is a pretty special talent. He hits the ball harder than almost everybody else, throws the ball harder than everybody else and runs faster than almost everybody else. It has not all come together yet at the same time to make him an All-Star-level player, but you can definitely see the potential that exists if he does put it all together.
Yardbarker
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees dodge injury bullet with Frankie Montas: ‘nothing crazy’
Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will tip off the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 on the road in Tennessee against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. They will play their first preseason game on October 4 at home against the Detroit Pistons...
Yardbarker
Yankees rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza already putting together an argument for more playing time
The New York Yankees have been utilizing rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza sparingly since calling him up in early September. However, every time Oswald makes an appearance, he showcases solid defense and good offensive qualities. Peraza spent 99 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .259 with a 33% on-base rate. In...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Yardbarker
Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story
Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
