Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

White Sox Analyst Has A Tony La Russa Demand

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team for some time because of some heart-related health issues. In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken the reins in an interim capacity and the team has picked things up as of late. But back to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline

The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem

The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Braves Give Fans The Best Ozzie Albies Update

Ozzie Albies has been out since June with a fractured foot that he suffered during a game against the Washington Nationals. Today, the Atlanta Braves finally reinstated their star second baseman from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to make room for Albies on the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins

The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday.Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest.Riquana Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A'ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds.Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates' Oneil Cruz accidentally launches bat deep into stands on strikeout

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz is a pretty special talent. He hits the ball harder than almost everybody else, throws the ball harder than everybody else and runs faster than almost everybody else. It has not all come together yet at the same time to make him an All-Star-level player, but you can definitely see the potential that exists if he does put it all together.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees dodge injury bullet with Frankie Montas: ‘nothing crazy’

Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will tip off the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 on the road in Tennessee against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. They will play their first preseason game on October 4 at home against the Detroit Pistons...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story

Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

