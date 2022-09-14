ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Society
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Announces UN General Assembly Street Closures, Traffic Changes: A Complete List

The NYPD announced a list of street closures and expected traffic delays relating to the weeklong United Nations General Assembly. Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across the general UN area in Manhattan. The United Nations is located at 1st Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Lgbt#The Queens Post
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed in the neck on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Rd. in Fordham Heights about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene and took a ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NBC New York

East Harlem Renames Street to Honor Late Actor Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson paved the way as the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic TV series, and now she will be forever remembered at Cicely Tyson Way. A stretch of 101st Street in East Harlem, between 3rd and Lexington, where the late actor grew up was renamed after her on Saturday. A group of supporters unveiled the street sign with claps and cheers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Major crimes up, but NYPD response times slower: Mayor’s office

A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021. An annual report shows police were slower to respond to crimes from July 2021 to June of this year. A new City Hall report shows New York City’s public safety system is still struggling after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but does offer some reasons for optimism. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far

I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy