The Lido Finance [LDO] talk post ETH Merge is worth listening to
The most anticipated event in blockchain history this year – the Ethereum Merge – has come and gone successfully. Following the Merge, the price of Ethereum-linked cryptocurrency assets such as Ethereum Classic [ETC] and the LDO, the governance token of ETH liquid staking platform, Lido Finance, rallied significantly.
Fameex escort crypto investment: $100,000 contract bear fund quantitative trading platform
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for crypto trading.
United States SEC sues Chicago Crypto Capital- Here’s why
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has sued Chicago Crypto Capital, for allegedly selling unregistered crypto securities worth $1.5 million. These tokens were being sold to unsuspecting investors from August 2018 to September 2019. SEC has alleged that Chicago Crypto Capital, a Chicago-based DeFi advisory firm,...
ETH whales decreased their holdings prior to Merge- Here’s why
In the last three months leading up to the final transition of the Ethereum mainnet network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, data from Santiment revealed a disparity in the ETH holding behavior of whales on the network. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the count of ETH whales that hold...
Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance
Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
Cardano: With the Vasil hardfork just days away, ADA shows no signs of recovery
Cardano [ADA], in its newly published weekly development updates, saw some ecosystem growth between 9 to 16 September. According to the report, 98 projects launched on the blockchain within the period under review. This represented a 4% uptick from the 94 projects launched on the network the week before. With...
ETHW: 90% miners may go bankrupt as forked network sees a rocky start
Sequel to its launch on the mainnet on 15 September, the proper take-off of the forked Ethereum Proof-of-work (ETH-PoW) has been hindered by glitches. As a result, the post-Merge PoW blockchain remains inaccessible just two days after its launch. In an interview with Coindesk on 16 September, Ethereum miner Chandler...
Cardano [ADA] may be headed for another doomsday as per this analyst
Cardano [ADA] investors’ positive expectations of the upcoming Vasil Upgrade could be shortened. No, it’s not because the upgrade might experience some hiccups, but a focus on the price performance. Renowned trader and analyst, Peter Brand stated via Twitter that ADA was still headed for doom despite the...
DOT fails to impress despite some noteworthy developments from Polkadot
Polkadot [DOT] launched a new DeFi product called vDOT on 13 September. vDot is a yield-bearing DOT derivative that aims at maximizing DeFi earning strategies in the Polkadot ecosystem. vDOT will be the third member in Polkadot’s DeFi network, following the KSM and the vToken token series. Furthermore, it...
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know
After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
Bitcoin: Merge renders ETH less of a cryptocurrency as per this BTC maximalist
Bitcoin [BTC] maximalist and Microstrategy board chairman Michael Saylor recently said that the Ethereum [ETH] Merge meant BTC was going to be stronger. Bloomberg reported that Saylor made that statement while attending an Australian conference. According to him, moving from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) renders ETH less of a crypto asset. Saylor said,
Luart officially rebrands to Arcnes!
Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
'Bite-sized' TikTok draws a Gen Z tired of Google. But misinformation remains rife.
Young people are using the short-form video app TikTok better known for dance moves and viral hijinks the way others use Google search.
Dogecoin’s #2 spot fails to impress investors as DOGE keeps losing its grip
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin [DOGE] is now the second biggest cryptocurrency on the POW network after Bitcoin [BTC]. This development took place after the transition of Ethereum [ETH] to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. With a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, DOGE was positioned ahead of Ethereum Classic [ETC] with a...
Where Ethereum [ETH] miners are heading after Merge success
As the much-awaited Ethereum Merge was completed on 15 September, Ethereum miners had to look for other alternative coins to keep their operations running. Therefore, a few coins registered a massive increase in their hashrates. The Ethereum PoW, which is a new hard-forked chain created with the motive of sheltering...
ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it
Well, despite taking a huge blow, ETHPoW—the ETH network’s rival offshoot continued to believe in its ability. In fact, ETHPoW officially launched its mainnet on 16 September. This was followed by the team announcing the same on via social media. The release included key technical requirements and details....
