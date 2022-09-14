Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.

