Temple, TX

US105

The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights

The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop

After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Here’s What Killeen, Texas Would Do With a $30,000 Cash Cow

What would you do if you won $30,000? Moolah the Cash Cow is back starting Monday September 19 and Killeen, Texas will have a chance to win a $30,000 grand prize. Winning that kind of money can be spread out in several directions and provide some much needed relief so, we asked what you would do with that kind of money and here's what you said.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Rumor Led to Waco High School Lockdown

Waco, Texas definitely had a scare today. Rumors of a possible attack circulating Tuesday led to a lockdown at Waco High. Our news partners at KWTX report that, thankfully, the threats turned out to be a rumor. However, that gossip had real world consequences that led students, parents, and staff to react as if there was actually a threat.
WACO, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

