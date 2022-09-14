Read full article on original website
Related
The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights
The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
Celebrating Beauty: Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo Returns to Killeen, TX
The good people of Killeen, Texas are about to see some seriously impressive displays of beauty and confidence. I'm talking afros, braids, dreadlocks, and plenty of healthy and natural hair conversation at its finest. I’m so excited that the Armed Forces Natural Hair Health Expo is coming back to Killeen.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Killeen, Texas Doctor To Help 100-Year-old Man Set New World Record
Living to 100 is quite a feat by itself, but for a San Antonio man that's just not enough. Arthur Graf Jr. is hoping to set a world record, defying the odds with some help from a Killeen, Texas doctor. Setting a World Record. Dr. John Joseph is a family...
Here’s What Killeen, Texas Would Do With a $30,000 Cash Cow
What would you do if you won $30,000? Moolah the Cash Cow is back starting Monday September 19 and Killeen, Texas will have a chance to win a $30,000 grand prize. Winning that kind of money can be spread out in several directions and provide some much needed relief so, we asked what you would do with that kind of money and here's what you said.
Is It Safe For Children To Go Trick Or Treating In Central Texas This Year?
While some thrills and chills are always welcome this time of year, one scary thing was very unwelcome in recent years - COVID-19. So, just how safe is trick-or-treating over two years after the pesky coronavirus showed up to ruin everyone's good time, and what can we do to make it just a little safer?
Rumor Led to Waco High School Lockdown
Waco, Texas definitely had a scare today. Rumors of a possible attack circulating Tuesday led to a lockdown at Waco High. Our news partners at KWTX report that, thankfully, the threats turned out to be a rumor. However, that gossip had real world consequences that led students, parents, and staff to react as if there was actually a threat.
