Houston, TX

Javier leads Astros over Tigers 2-1 for 7-game season sweep

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5b0V_0hvZ4uC500

DETROIT (AP) — Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Detroit 2-1 on Wednesday for a seven-game season sweep of the Tigers.

Javier (9-9) struck out eight and walked none, winning for the third time in four decisions. He retired 13 in a row before Riley Greene’s two-out single in the sixth.

Ryan Pressly, Houston’s fourth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances, finishing a four-hitter.

Houston swept the Tigers over a season for the first time since moving to the AL in 2013 after winning three games against Detroit both in 1998 and 1999 while in the NL.

The AL-best Astros (93-50), closing in on their sixth straight postseason appearance, are 25-8 against the AL Central this season.

Last-place Detroit (54-89), already assured of a losing record, is on the verge of its first 90-loss season since going 47-114 in 2019. The Tigers never led during this week’s series.

Joey Wentz (1-2) gave up two runs and four hits in four-plus innings. The Tigers have lost four straight and 11 of 15.

Kyle Tucker homered leading off the fourth, and Alex Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Javier Báez homered in the seventh against Bryan Abreu, tying Jeimer Candelario for the team lead with his 13th home run. Detroit already has been shut out a team-record 21 times.

DAY OFF

Yordan Alvarez was held out of the lineup by Houston.

VERLANDER WATCH

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who has been sidelined since Aug. 28 because of a calf injury, is to be activated to start Friday against Oakland.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.20) starts Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against the visiting A’s, who start RHP James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79).

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (2-2, 3.73) takes the mound for Friday’s series opener against RHP Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.18) of the visiting Chicago White Sox.

___

The Associated Press

