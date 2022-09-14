ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss In Louisville This Month

Every issue, LEO’s staff finds an eclectic collection of events that you should attend over the next two weeks. Here’s our picks from the Sept. 14th issue of LEO Weekly. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16-18 Various locations in Jeffersontown | Free | Times vary. This festival in Jeffersontown has quite...
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!

On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
Jerry Cantrell
Alice Cooper
Maggie Lindemann
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
Be Our Guest at Soupy's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Soupy's. The restaurant has been serving family recipes since 1995, offering soup, salad, and sandwiches. It's located on Hunsinger Lane. Soupy's offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches, including its chicken sandwich with potato salad, vegetable beef soup and...
Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
Charlestown highlights local vendors during annual Community Days festival

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The city of Charlestown's annual Community Days festival returns this weekend. The eclectic music, food and vendor festival is held at the City Square Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. Vendors range from local artists, photographers, craft makers, bakers, civic groups, businesses, and more. City...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
