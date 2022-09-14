Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
EST Gee & Jack Harlow Link For Ever-Evolving 'Backstage Passes' Video
EST Gee and Jack Harlow have linked up for a new visual for their “Backstage Passes” collab — check it out below. Taken from Gee’s new album I Never Felt Nun, which arrived on Friday (September 16), the song’s video is directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
leoweekly.com
10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss In Louisville This Month
Every issue, LEO’s staff finds an eclectic collection of events that you should attend over the next two weeks. Here’s our picks from the Sept. 14th issue of LEO Weekly. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16-18 Various locations in Jeffersontown | Free | Times vary. This festival in Jeffersontown has quite...
wdrb.com
Local gospel choir prepares for anniversary concert, recording of live CD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville choir is inviting the public to be part of its anniversary concert and live CD recording. The choir is made up of dynamic singers from churches across Kentuckiana, with a mission, a message and one purpose. It's the final week of choir rehearsal for...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
leoweekly.com
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!
On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WTVQ
Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday. “We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the...
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Soupy's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Soupy's. The restaurant has been serving family recipes since 1995, offering soup, salad, and sandwiches. It's located on Hunsinger Lane. Soupy's offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches, including its chicken sandwich with potato salad, vegetable beef soup and...
Boy who was 'full of love and life': Family opens up after 7-year-old child's death ruled homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 7-year-old boy who died in state custody has questions about exactly what happened behind closed doors. According to the coroner, Ja'Ceon Terry died on July 17 under the care of Bellewood & Brooklawn, a foster care facility. After two months, family members...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
WLKY.com
Charlestown highlights local vendors during annual Community Days festival
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The city of Charlestown's annual Community Days festival returns this weekend. The eclectic music, food and vendor festival is held at the City Square Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. Vendors range from local artists, photographers, craft makers, bakers, civic groups, businesses, and more. City...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com
Civil rights leader honored with street naming in Newburg neighborhood
A Louisville woman who spent decades fighting for civil rights and workers' rights was honored today in the Newburg neighborhood. The corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue, where Augusta Thomas spent much of her time, is now named in her honor. Thomas, who grew up with Dr. Martin Luther...
