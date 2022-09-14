ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

accesswdun.com

City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries

Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County: Early voting dates, times and location

The November 8 general election is now less than two months away and election officials are getting ready. With the governor and other statewide offices on the ballot, along with a high-profile U.S. Senate seat, turnout is expected to be high. October 11 is the deadline to register to vote...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards

Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Shopping center rezone delayed again

For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder

Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
WINDER, GA
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA
cityofsugarhill.com

Service announcement from Waste Management

Effective November 1, 2022, Waste Management will make the following changes to recycling and trash services resulting in cleaner, safer, and more efficient collection:. • Transition into the use of trucks with an automated arm for trash and recycling collection. • Recycling service will move to cart service every other...
SUGAR HILL, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA

