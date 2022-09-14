Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
The City of Walnut Grove seeks City Clerk/office manager and Public Works employees
The City of Walnut Grove is seeking a city clerk/office manager as well as Public Works employees. These jobs were shared on Social Media by the City of Walnut Grove on Sept. 10, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed from the city’s hiring needs due to the position being filled.
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries
Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
New Gwinnett tax commissioner gets salary boost for city collection
Peachtree Corners will pay Tax Commissioner Denise Mitchell $2 per parcel in addition to fees to reimburse her office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowhabersham.com
Habersham County: Early voting dates, times and location
The November 8 general election is now less than two months away and election officials are getting ready. With the governor and other statewide offices on the ballot, along with a high-profile U.S. Senate seat, turnout is expected to be high. October 11 is the deadline to register to vote...
Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Gwinnett County school board approved a contract to renovate and expand Trickum Middle School with a target completion of August 2024.
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Monroe Local News
Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards
Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
Oconee Enterprise
Shopping center rezone delayed again
For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder
Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cityofsugarhill.com
Service announcement from Waste Management
Effective November 1, 2022, Waste Management will make the following changes to recycling and trash services resulting in cleaner, safer, and more efficient collection:. • Transition into the use of trucks with an automated arm for trash and recycling collection. • Recycling service will move to cart service every other...
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
Some school staff could be allowed to carry guns on campus in metro Atlanta district
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A proposed weapons policy in Barrow County Schools could see some employees carrying guns on campus, if approved. The policy would allow certain employees, appointed by the Superintendent and approved by the board of education, to carry weapons on any building owned or leased by the school system.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
UGA students forced to find a new place to live after delays at Athens apartment complex
ATHENS, Ga — University of Georgia students are scrambling and worried after a local apartment complex delayed their move-in again. During the initial delay, the complex was putting the students up in hotels, but on Saturday, that ends. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with students on Friday, who said...
Comments / 0