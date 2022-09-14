Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Exchange thousands of tokens with newly launched Changelly DeFi Swap
Throughout seven years of operating on the market, Changelly has been well-known as an aggregator of centralized exchanges (CEX). The list of our CEX partners includes OKX, Kucoin, FTX, Huobi and many others. Such a variety of liquidity sources makes it possible for us to find the best offers among centralized exchanges and provide better rates to our users.
CoinTelegraph
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge
ETHPoW, a separatist proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sept. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
CoinTelegraph
Most of the crypto market is down, but Cosmos (ATOM) price is up — Why?
The Ethereum Merge has finally happened. It’s over, and fortunately, it went smoothly without any major hiccups. As predicted by many, the event turned out to be a “buy the rumor sell the news” style event, or perhaps, the hotter-than-expected consumer price index print on Sept. 12 was the real catalyst that pushed the market in its current direction.
CoinTelegraph
‘Green ETH’ narrative to drive investment and adoption, say pundits
The shedding of Ethereum’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) system is expected to see Ether (ETH) “flow into the institutional world,” according to a number of fund managers and co-founders. On Thursday, Ethereum officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is expected to cut energy consumption used...
CoinTelegraph
Sports Metaverse company secures $200 million funding
Sports Metaverse startup LootMogul secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield, providing the company a share subscription facility of up to $200 million for a 36-month term following an equity exchange listing. The company said that the funding is expected to boost the development of LootMogul's metaverse...
CoinTelegraph
What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?
The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole Fund founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
CoinTelegraph
Here’s why Binance Chain (BNB) will face an important price test on September 30
BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain, entered a symmetrical triangle formation on Aug. 10, when it first faced the descending trendline at the $335 resistance. The following five weeks have been a struggle around $280, the exact intersection between the two conflicting ascending and descending patterns. A...
CoinTelegraph
The floppening? Ethereum price weakens post-Merge, risking 55% drop against Bitcoin
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) has been forming an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern since May 2021 on the weekly chart, which hints at a potential decline against Bitcoin (BTC). An inverse cup-and-handle is a bearish reversal pattern, accompanied by lower trading volume. It typically resolves after the price breaks below its support...
CoinTelegraph
NFTs will bring crypto to billions of users, explains VC investor
Avichal Garg, the CEO and co-founder of Electric Capital, defines himself as “an NFT maximalist” – who believes that nonfungible tokens (NFTs) will play an essential role in bringing crypto to the masses. Unlike other crypto niches, NFTs are relatable to aspects of everyday life such as art, music and games.
CoinTelegraph
800% growth for CropBytes players as it builds in the bear market
CropBytes is a farming business game built in a real-world economy, with digital game assets and real markets. Building for over four years and improvising the game over multiple market cycles have resulted in over 650,000 signups with an average of 9,000–12,000 daily active users. The game is available on iOS, Android and web application with an average rating of 4.3 in app stores. CropBytes hosts one of the oldest crypto gaming communities that’s spread over 16 regional groups, each of which is managed and moderated by players.
CoinTelegraph
Flashbots build over 82% relay blocks, adding to Ethereum centralization
Following the completion of The Merge upgrade, Ethereum (ETH) transitioned into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, helping the blockchain become energy efficient and secure. However, mining data reveals Ethereum’s heavy reliance on Flashbots — a single server — for building blocks, raising concerns over a single point of failure for the ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
Global experts on the Metaverse and Web3 Convened in Dubai for the second edition of MetaWeek
The Metaverse season kicked off in Dubai with a successful MetaWeek Summit, bringing together world experts on building in the Metaverse and Web3 building and boosting cutting-edge technologies adoption. The MetaWeek Summit took place on Sept. 12 and 13, 2022 at Grand Hyatt Dubai. Insightful sessions on stage brought together the brightest minds of the Metaverse industry and the Dubai community.
CoinTelegraph
LBank ventures into the metaverse to educate and propel crypto adoption
The purported “future of the internet,” Web3, has set the building block for innovative use cases in the metaverse. As such, trading platforms like LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, are primed to present their users with unlimited access to the latest feat of blockchain technology. LBank, a top...
CoinTelegraph
Beyond the NFT hype: The need for reimagining digital art’s value proposition
With cryptocurrency prices wavering this year, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other sub-ecosystem investors have also found themselves in the grips of a bear market. However, looking beyond the trading value of Ether (ETH), NFTs were primarily created to represent assets and ownership in the real and virtual world. The bear market, as a result, has reignited discussions around how NFTs can backtrack and focus on attending to use cases while the market recovers.
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency
Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum completes Merge, Do Kwon faces arrest warrant and Bitcoin dives after rally: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 11-17
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Ethereum’s highly anticipated...
CoinTelegraph
40%+ Ethereum PoS nodes are controlled by 2 addresses says Santiment data
Analysis from Santiment indicates that 46.15% of Ethereum’s PoS nodes are controlled by only two addresses. Hours after the Merge, the first address has validated about 188 blocks or 28.97% of the nodes, and the second has validated 16.18%, or 105 blocks. On Twitter, the data became a controversial topic as users debated about the impact of the Merge on centralization for the largest network in the world.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin better than physical property for commoners, says Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy CEO and Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Michael Saylor doubled down on his support for Bitcoin as he explained the issues related to transferring the value of physical properties such as gold, company stocks or equity and real estate during the Australia Crypto Convention. Speaking about the underlying proof-of-work (PoW) consensus...
