US News and World Report
Americans Under Felony Indictment Have a Right to Buy Guns, Judge Rules
(Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge David Counts, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, reached that conclusion on...
US News and World Report
Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies
(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
US News and World Report
Special Master Asks Trump's Lawyers if He Declassified Records in FBI Search
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not. In his first public hearing since...
US News and World Report
White House: GOP Abortion Ban Would Mean a Nationwide Crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Thursday that a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide...
US News and World Report
Trump Slams NY Attorney General After Fraud Lawsuit Filed
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt." Trump, in a post on his social media network, also called New York Attorney...
US News and World Report
Top U.S. Senate Democrat Schumer Sets Vote for Wednesday on Kigali Climate Deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on approving the Kigali amendment to a major global climate treaty, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday. "Today the Senate will finish the work of ratifying the Kigali amendment," Schumer said in a speech to the Senate. Two-thirds...
US News and World Report
Jan. 6 Hearing Witness Avoids Jail Time for Capitol Riot
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July,...
US News and World Report
Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban During Planned Parenthood Challenge
(Reuters) -An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing its new law banning most abortions while Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers challenge it in court. Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon ruled that Planned Parenthood and the other providers had shown a "reasonable likelihood" that the law's "significant...
US News and World Report
Biden Dismisses DeSantis’ Immigrant Relocation
President Joe Biden on Tuesday dismissed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest move to relocate migrants to more liberal states while noting that sending them back to certain countries is “not rational” – a rare acknowledgment of the national conversation on immigration sparked by Republican governors. “He...
US News and World Report
U.S. Drops Charges Against Massachusetts Judge in Immigration Arrest Case
BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said they reached an agreement to drop criminal charges filed during the Trump administration against a Massachusetts judge accused of impeding a federal immigration arrest of a defendant in her courtroom. Federal prosecutors said they had agreed to dismiss the obstruction charges filed against...
US News and World Report
Trump's Path to Stall Documents Probe Narrows After Legal Setbacks
(Reuters) -Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home. Trump...
US News and World Report
Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice, to Answer Jan. 6 Committee Questions - Lawyer
(Reuters) -The U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol reached an agreement to interview Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the coming weeks, her lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday. The Washington Post has previously reported the committee obtained emails...
US News and World Report
US House Could Take up Stop-Gap Spending Bill on Tuesday, Pelosi Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives can consider the stop-gap government spending bill next week as soon as it passes the Senate, hopefully as soon as Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. The temporary funding bill would keep the U.S. government operating beyond the current...
US News and World Report
Special Master Sets Timeline for Mar-a-Lago Material Review
A court-appointed special master set a timeline and outlined his plan for the review of the materials retrieved by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Thursday. Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie gave Trump’s team until the end of the month to “raise any factual dispute”...
US News and World Report
Trump, DOJ Lawyers to Meet With Special Master on Mar-a-Lago Documents
Donald Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department are set to meet with a court-appointed third party reviewer Tuesday over the handling and review of materials taken from the former president’s Florida estate last month. But for Trump – whose team recommended Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie for...
US News and World Report
Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
US News and World Report
U.S. Appeals Court Says Trump Criminal Probe Can Resume Classified Records Review
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised. The Atlanta-based 11th...
US News and World Report
Biden Urges Energy Companies to Lower Costs for Consumers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday pressed the U.S. energy industry to lower costs for consumers who had been stung by high gasoline prices, citing record company profits. "Gas prices fell by $1.30 this summer, that's good news for families. But energy companies are making record profits...
US News and World Report
NRA Free Speech Lawsuit Against New York Regulator Is Dismissed
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the dismissal of a National Rifle Association lawsuit accusing a New York regulator of stifling its speech by pressuring banks and insurers to stop doing business with the gun rights group. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court...
