Presidential Election

US News and World Report

Americans Under Felony Indictment Have a Right to Buy Guns, Judge Rules

(Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge David Counts, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, reached that conclusion on...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies

(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
US News and World Report

Special Master Asks Trump's Lawyers if He Declassified Records in FBI Search

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not. In his first public hearing since...
POTUS
US News and World Report

White House: GOP Abortion Ban Would Mean a Nationwide Crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Thursday that a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Trump Slams NY Attorney General After Fraud Lawsuit Filed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt." Trump, in a post on his social media network, also called New York Attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Hearing Witness Avoids Jail Time for Capitol Riot

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July,...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban During Planned Parenthood Challenge

(Reuters) -An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing its new law banning most abortions while Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers challenge it in court. Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon ruled that Planned Parenthood and the other providers had shown a "reasonable likelihood" that the law's "significant...
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Dismisses DeSantis’ Immigrant Relocation

President Joe Biden on Tuesday dismissed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest move to relocate migrants to more liberal states while noting that sending them back to certain countries is “not rational” – a rare acknowledgment of the national conversation on immigration sparked by Republican governors. “He...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Drops Charges Against Massachusetts Judge in Immigration Arrest Case

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said they reached an agreement to drop criminal charges filed during the Trump administration against a Massachusetts judge accused of impeding a federal immigration arrest of a defendant in her courtroom. Federal prosecutors said they had agreed to dismiss the obstruction charges filed against...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Trump's Path to Stall Documents Probe Narrows After Legal Setbacks

(Reuters) -Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home. Trump...
POTUS
US News and World Report

US House Could Take up Stop-Gap Spending Bill on Tuesday, Pelosi Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives can consider the stop-gap government spending bill next week as soon as it passes the Senate, hopefully as soon as Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. The temporary funding bill would keep the U.S. government operating beyond the current...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Special Master Sets Timeline for Mar-a-Lago Material Review

A court-appointed special master set a timeline and outlined his plan for the review of the materials retrieved by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Thursday. Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie gave Trump’s team until the end of the month to “raise any factual dispute”...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump, DOJ Lawyers to Meet With Special Master on Mar-a-Lago Documents

Donald Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department are set to meet with a court-appointed third party reviewer Tuesday over the handling and review of materials taken from the former president’s Florida estate last month. But for Trump – whose team recommended Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie for...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Urges Energy Companies to Lower Costs for Consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday pressed the U.S. energy industry to lower costs for consumers who had been stung by high gasoline prices, citing record company profits. "Gas prices fell by $1.30 this summer, that's good news for families. But energy companies are making record profits...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

NRA Free Speech Lawsuit Against New York Regulator Is Dismissed

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the dismissal of a National Rifle Association lawsuit accusing a New York regulator of stifling its speech by pressuring banks and insurers to stop doing business with the gun rights group. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS

