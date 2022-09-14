ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEftg_0hvYyZBG00
1 of 10

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A breakout Champions League campaign by Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk is lifting the storied Ukrainian club to an unexpected unbeaten start.

Mudryk showed his speed and a powerful left-foot shot for the second straight week to score the equalizer for Shakhtar a 1-1 draw against Celtic on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Mudryk beat Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart with a rising shot in the 29th minute, one week after he scored from distance and added two assists in a 4-1 victory at Leipzig.

It’s a start to Shakhtar’s season that has defied the sporting, financial and security turmoil all of Ukrainian soccer has survived during the Russian military invasion.

Mudryk’s performance — in a game played at Shakhtar’s adopted Champions League home in Legia Warsaw’s stadium — will provoke more interest from big clubs after he was linked to Arsenal last month.

Celtic’s poor run on the road in the Champions League extended to just two wins in 34 away games, yet it had 17 attempts on goal and forced 21-year-old goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to make eight saves.

Shakhtar withstood waves of early Celtic pressure and was fortunate to allow only one goal, a 10th-minute own-goal by Artem Bondarenko. The Shakhtar defender’s sliding challenge diverted a shot by Reo Hatate past Trubin into an unguarded net.

Shakhtar has four points in Group F and trails Real Madrid by two points. The Spanish club beat Leipzig 2-0 on Wednesday. Shakhtar next plays at defending champion Madrid on Oct. 5.

Celtic’s players wore black armbands in the club’s first game since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week in Scotland at the age of 96.

A banner with an expletive in the Celtic end of the stadium in Warsaw reflected the club’s historic links to Ireland and some fans’ opposition to the British monarchy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside Chelsea's new-look backroom staff: The assistant who's followed Graham Potter since their days in Sweden, the Brighton legend who spent a decade on the south coast... and the former goalkeeper who's been at Stamford Bridge since 2006!

Premier League bosses are like package deals. In modern football, few head coaches enter through the doors of a new top flight club on their own, without the support of their trusted backroom staff behind them. When Chelsea owner Todd Boehly swooped in to lure Graham Potter away from Brighton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Arsenal beats Brentford to stay top; Everton gets 1st win

LONDON (AP) — Walking off the field at Brentford’s small stadium in west London had a very different feel for Arsenal this time around. A straight-forward 3-0 win at the 17,000-seat Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday retained Arsenal’s spot atop the Premier League table and made it six victories in seven games for Mikel Arteta’s side. Quite a contrast from a year ago, when Arsenal opened the season with a humbling 2-0 defeat at Brentford — which was playing its first topflight game in 74 years — and went on to lose the next two games as well for its worst start to a campaign in 67 years. “A lot of people described that day as embarrassing but I looked at it as a character-building day,” Arteta said. “You have to learn from those moments and then days like today happen. We are enjoying our football.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reo Hatate
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Mykhaylo Mudryk
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Arsenal#Playmaker Mudryk#Celtic#Ukrainian#Russian#Legia Warsaw#The Champions League#Group F#Spanish
ESPN

Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Arsenal regains top PL spot with 3-0 win at Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Fabio Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a goal as Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the standings with a 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday. The Portuguese midfielder curled in Arsenal’s third goal with a long-range effort via the post in the 49th minute after starting in place of the injured Martin Odegaard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New...
MLS
The Associated Press

Germany’s Reus out 3-4 weeks, could return for World Cup

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus’ injury is not as bad as initially feared, meaning he should still feature at the World Cup for Germany. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Sunday the player “will be out for three to four weeks and will then hopefully be available for us again.”
SOCCER
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy