Brazoria County, TX

B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Treating sun damaged skin

We're blessed with abundant sunshine in north Texas and this summer we experienced extreme sun, heat and drought. Although cooler days are ahead, your skin might still be recovering from sun exposure. Now is the time to treat sun damaged skin. For more information, call 972.441.7761 or go to Vitalyc.com/GMT.
TEXAS STATE
Explore Houston

Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston

I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The mild cool front was nice, but summer will roar back into Houston next week

Good morning. We are now about half-way through the month of September, and so far this month Houston has enjoyed slightly cooler than normal conditions. Looking ahead, however, it does appear as though the second half of the month will be warmer than normal, with highs climbing back into the mid-90s for much of next week, and possibly beyond as a high pressure ridge builds over the region. The good news is that, despite the formation of Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, we have few local concerns about the tropics during what typically is the peak of the season for the Gulf of Mexico.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

A rail strike could mean trouble for North Texas

DALLAS — Since North Texans don’t really use trains as transportation, we rarely think about rail. But most everything we use in daily life – from food to toilet paper – relies on rail to get to us. “Rail is very important in the supply chain...
TEXAS STATE

