Panic Meter: How worried should we be about specific aspects of BYU after the loss at Oregon?

#12 BYU went to Eugene, OR to take on #25 Oregon. The Cougars had an opportunity to make another statement win on a national stage, cementing themselves as a real threat for national success this year. Instead, Oregon pounced all over the Cougars. From the opening kickoff, BYU found themselves getting punched in the mouth by the Ducks. Bo Nix ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more. He completed 13/18 passes for 222 yards. As a team, the Ducks ran for 212 yards on the ground at a 4.8 yard per carry clip. BYU simply couldn't stop the Oregon offense.
EUGENE, OR
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU

Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
EUGENE, OR
Dan Lanning pokes fun at College GameDay for predicting a BYU upset

The No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks made a pretty big statement in their 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU Saturday night. The Ducks were in control of both sides of the football for almost the entire game, scored on its first six drives of the game, and shut down one of the nation's best quarterbacks until the game got out of reach for the Cougars. Following the game, the Oregon Duck head football coach Dan Lanning was able to enjoy a little trash talk to the ESPN College GameDay crew who were not expecting Saturday's outcome.
EUGENE, OR
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Upsets abound while Arkansas climbs higher

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-1) Last Week: Win vs Howard (0-3) Status: The Bulls got off to a bit of a slow start against Howard but then were able to pull away in the second half thanks to four consecutive touchdown drives. It's still hard to get a solid read on how good this team could be and it might be until the Louisville game on the 24th that we get those answers. I don't expect them to put up much of a fight vs Florida (no matter how sloppy they might have looked vs Kentucky) but a win against the Cardinals could indicate that a bowl berth could be within the realm of possibility. In order for that to happen we'll have to see some progress from the defense.
PROVO, UT

