O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for 500-acre 'BioPort' in southwest Houston
Texas Medical Center President William McKeon introduces the TMC BioPort during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) The Texas Medical Center officials announced the latest major development, the TMC BioPort, during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. With the goal to cover more than...
Harris County voters to decide fate of $1.2B bond referendum funding roads, parks, public safety facilities on Nov. 8
Voters will decide on three propositions for public safety facilities, roads and parks on Nov. 8. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Harris County residents will vote on a $1.2 billion bond to fund public safety facilities, road maintenance and parks during the midterm elections Nov. 8. Voters can approve or reject three separate...
Officials plan for long-term benefits of Fort Bend County EpiCenter
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Upon opening in summer 2023, the Fort Bend County EpiCenter will sit on 52 acres in Rosenberg, attracting visitors to the area for events from surrounding counties, officials said. Located...
Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital
The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
Houston closer to selecting developer for Stella Link mixed-income housing
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As work continues to bring a new mixed-income housing development to Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, officials with the city of Houston provided an update Sept. 19 on what that community could look like. A...
Drought, extreme heat ease, but environmental effects could linger across counties
Compared to an average year, Harris and Galveston counties are both experiencing less rainfall and higher temperatures. (Designed by Jesus Verastegui) Clear Lake and League City are two of many communities across Texas that have been hit with an intense drought and record-breaking heat this summer. Due to a lack...
Cities of League City, Webster make progress on transportation projects
Read down below to see when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding the projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The cities of League City and Webster have made progress on multiple transportation projects. Read down below to see when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding the projects.
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall
A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on first Houston family resort in Webster
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) The city of Webster hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the first Great Wolf Lodge in the Houston...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
METRO adopts largest budget in agency history
The agency's capital improvements budget increased 106% from last year with funding for METRONext and new electric buses. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County adopted the largest budget in its history for FY 2022-23, totalling nearly $1.8 billion. The budget, approved by METRO during its Sept. 22...
Obagi Cosmeceuticals to relocate headquarters from California to The Woodlands Towers
Obagi Cosmeceuticals will be relocating from California to The Woodlands Towers this fall. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Skincare company Obagi Cosmeceuticals will be relocating its corporate headquarters from southern California to The Woodlands Towers at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, The Woodlands, this fall. According to a news release from...
The Woodlands parents: Lack of heater in Lakeside Pool could harm swim team's future
The Woodlands Township will hold its next meeting Sept. 28. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) About 10 parents spoke at The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Sept. 22 to ask for installation of a heater in the Lakeside Pool for children on the Bridge Bats Swim Team, something they said had been denied despite their offer to fund the project.
Citing high cost, Missouri City City Council rejects bid for Sienna Parkway improvement project
On Sept. 19, Missouri City City Council voted to reject a bid for a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway, between the limits of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, citing high cost. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A bid for the first phase of a...
Upper Kirby Starbucks becomes first to unionize in Houston area
A Starbucks at Shepherd Drive and Harold Street in Upper Kirby has become the first to unionize in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Following an 11-3 vote Sept. 22, a Starbucks on South Shepherd Drive became the first Houston-area location of the chain to unionize. The vote comes as Starbucks...
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
Fort Bend County makes headway on multiple transportation projects
Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them. (Courtesy HAR) Fort Bend County has been making continuous progress on multiple transportation projects in the area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
UPDATED: First Texas location of 'made-to-fade' tattoo shop now open at major Montrose intersection
The Montrose venue is located on Westheimer Road in a building beside the thrift store Pavement. (Courtesy Ephemeral) Correction: A previous version of this article stated the store is coming soon. The new location of Ephemeral opened Sept. 12 and is now open. The first Texas location of the “made-to-fade”...
Township: Hwy. 242 widening in The Woodlands no longer planned by TxDOT
Hwy. 242 was being considered for a widening project by Texas Department of Transportation. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation will not move forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 242 in The Woodlands between FM 1488 and I-45, township officials said after a Sept. 22 regular board meeting.
