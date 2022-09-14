ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 6

Catherine Morales
8d ago

Your right about that!! Glad he's not running again!! I wouldn't Vote For Him!!! Get Out!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Harris County voters to decide fate of $1.2B bond referendum funding roads, parks, public safety facilities on Nov. 8

Voters will decide on three propositions for public safety facilities, roads and parks on Nov. 8. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Harris County residents will vote on a $1.2 billion bond to fund public safety facilities, road maintenance and parks during the midterm elections Nov. 8. Voters can approve or reject three separate...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital

The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall

A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

METRO adopts largest budget in agency history

The agency's capital improvements budget increased 106% from last year with funding for METRONext and new electric buses. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County adopted the largest budget in its history for FY 2022-23, totalling nearly $1.8 billion. The budget, approved by METRO during its Sept. 22...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Leticia Plummer#The Houston City Council#Fifth Ward#The Navigation Center
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands parents: Lack of heater in Lakeside Pool could harm swim team's future

The Woodlands Township will hold its next meeting Sept. 28. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) About 10 parents spoke at The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Sept. 22 to ask for installation of a heater in the Lakeside Pool for children on the Bridge Bats Swim Team, something they said had been denied despite their offer to fund the project.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy