Family Relationships

Chris Lane
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
OK! Magazine

'An Honor & A Gift': Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is breaking her silence about her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy ever since news first broke that they were welcoming their second child via surrogate. "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," The Kardashians star, 38, said of the former couple's kids, daughter True, 4, and their little boy, in a new interview published Tuesday, August 30.
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
