Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Difficult’ Split From Husband Morgan Evans: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
It's over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my...
ETOnline.com
Vince Gill Shares Health Update for Wife Amy Grant After Her Bike Accident (Exclusive)
While Vince Gill's wife, Amy Grant, was unable to attend the red carpet and taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill in Nashville on Monday following the bike accident which left her hospitalized in July, he was accompanied by his two daughters, Corrina and Jenny. Vince spoke to ET's Brooke Anderson, and gave an update on how Amy is doing following the scary incident.
Peter Facinelli Shares First Photo, Name of His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Peter Facinelli has gone from Breaking Dawn to shining light on his and Lily Anne Harrison's baby boy. The actor revealed their son's name while sharing the first full photo of their newborn to Instagram Sept. 12. "Felt...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Fox News
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed
Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
'An Honor & A Gift': Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson For The First Time
Khloé Kardashian is breaking her silence about her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy ever since news first broke that they were welcoming their second child via surrogate. "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," The Kardashians star, 38, said of the former couple's kids, daughter True, 4, and their little boy, in a new interview published Tuesday, August 30.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)
Loren and Alexei are officially a family of five! The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites have welcomed their third child, a baby girl whom they decided to name Ariel Raya Brovarnik, ET can exclusively share. Ariel was born on Sept. 6, the couple's wedding anniversary. Ariel joins her big...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
The Boot
