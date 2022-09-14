Prince William & Harry Continue Reunion With Dinner After Queen’s Coffin Reception

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince William and Prince Harry could be mending ties following the death of grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Princes both attended a dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, after receiving the Queen’s coffin at the estate, according to Page Six.

The men were joined by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at the intimate dinner. Other royal family, although not clear who, were also present.

The next day the pair put on a united front as they escorted the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lay in State until her funeral on Monday, Sep. 19.

For this solemn procession, the Queen’s grandchildren were joined by King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their cousin, Peter Phillips. Prince William was dressed in military uniform while Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties in early 2021, was dressed in civilian attire. The streets were reportedly dead silent, save for the gong of Big Ben and the shots of guns in Hyde Park, per CNN.

The walk must have evoked deep memories for the Princes, who made the same journey while following mom Princess Diana’s coffin after her 1997 death. The boys were just aged 12 and 15 at the time.

The brothers’ continued public appearances have had people wondering if the rift between them is closing. The sons of the new King Charles III have been with each other, in private and public mourning, since news of their grandmother’s ill health emerged last week. The brothers first publicly united on Saturday, when they stopped by Windsor Palace to pay their respects and see the floral tributes left at the gates of the Castle.