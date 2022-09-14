Read full article on original website
knewsradio.com
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
menifee247.com
Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs
A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery
Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
Two hurt, one seriously, in rollover wreck on I-15 in Elsinore
Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover crash today on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. The wreck happened about 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Minthorn Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.
KTLA.com
Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio
A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3. First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead. There was The post Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. makes major drug bust while being filmed by "Cops" camera crew
The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show. At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
nbcpalmsprings.com
CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid
(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them...
Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death
A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
