Hemet, CA

knewsradio.com

Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley

Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
menifee247.com

Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs

A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything

Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio

A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3. First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead. There was The post Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. makes major drug bust while being filmed by "Cops" camera crew

The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show. At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death

A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

