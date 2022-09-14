Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Texas ranked 2nd most diverse state in America, according to study
HOUSTON - Texas has another thing to be proud of, as a recent study ranked the Lone Star State as one of the most diverse states in the U.S. According to WalletHub, Texas was ranked the 2nd most diverse state in America, right behind California. The study looked at a...
fox26houston.com
Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah
HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
fox26houston.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
fox26houston.com
Thursday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson
Friday and Saturday will bring scattered showers and downpours across Southeast Texas. Look for the rain chances to decrease at the end of the weekend with drier air and higher temperatures returning with the work week.
Comments / 0