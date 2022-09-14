ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Texas ranked 2nd most diverse state in America, according to study

HOUSTON - Texas has another thing to be proud of, as a recent study ranked the Lone Star State as one of the most diverse states in the U.S. According to WalletHub, Texas was ranked the 2nd most diverse state in America, right behind California. The study looked at a...
Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah

HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
