Material’s Best-Selling Knife Set Now Matches the Most Popular Kitchen Cabinet Color
Quality and aesthetics don’t often mingle in the world of high-performance knives—which is exactly what makes Material Kitchen’s collaboration with stylist Beverly Nguyen so newsworthy. The thoughtfully designed kitchenware brand’s latest knife set is not only crafted with its best-selling Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel blades (described by Domino home editor Lydia Geisel as “razor sharp”), but its matte-composite handles now come clad in a covetable sage colorway. It’s a soothing hue that, fittingly, happens to be an all-time favorite paint choice for kitchen cabinetry.
Our Place’s First-Ever Food Containers Are Impossible to Mismatch—or Topple Over
Even the most impassioned chefs can suffer feelings of leftover dread. Dishing out the remains of a home-cooked meal into plastic containers with mismatched (at best) or missing (at worst) lids that are then haphazardly stuffed inside the refrigerator is a sad scene we—and, apparently, Our Place—know all too well. The eco-friendly kitchenware brand behind the internet-famous Always Pan (and, most recently, Always Pan Mini) just released its Container Collection: a trio of securely stackable glass vessels.
The 1990s Called—It Wants You to Know This “Cheap” Wood Is Back
Historically, pinewood has conjured one of two thoughts: way-too-orange kitchen cabinets from the ’90s or Christmas garland. Because it’s so inexpensive—typically starting at $5 per square foot compared to $8 for popular oak—consumers equate the material with low quality. However, the wood type, known for its knotty grain and widespread availability, doesn’t deserve the bad rep it’s been given—and a recent visit to Finland for the Habitare trade show and Helsinki Design Week indicates that designers are starting to use the material in new ways. Even Leanne Ford crafted her first-ever office furniture out of pine for Crate & Barrel earlier this year.
This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass. And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun. Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
Our Deputy Commerce Editor’s Kitchen Pegboard Is Julia Child–Worthy, But There’s One Detail She Regrets
Before Domino’s deputy commerce editor, Samantha Weiss-Hills, and her husband, Alex, closed on their Bloomington, Indiana, home in 2017, they already had an email chain going with their architect, Andrew Heathfield. In exchange for $5,000, Heathfield helped the couple mock up plans for their long-awaited renovation (they had been living in the untouched rental for more than a year at that point), which included a near-complete overhaul of the kitchen. Then Sam called up her contractor father to take the lead on the transformation. He built a range hood out of 2-by-4s, installed their Bosch dishwasher, and even bloodied a finger while hanging the sliding door leading to the new dining area. “My dad has been doing this forever, so it was fun to watch him,” she says.
How a Mom Pulled Off a Superhero-Themed Bedroom Without a Cartoon in Sight
When Laura Reeves’s middle son, Reuben (8), asked for a Spider-Man-themed bedroom in the family’s new home on England’s Kent coast, she came up with a clever solution. Rather than giving into the theme literally—knowing that cartoon bedding and decor would inevitably outlast Reuben’s affection for said superhero—she appealed to his imagination through color. “My compromise was what I dubbed a ‘Spider-Man-red’ fireplace and green wardrobes reminiscent of the Incredible Hulk,” says Reeves, founder of hand-painted homewares brand All the Things.
