Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

SCSU’s Wacker; Ways to Stay Safe On and Around Campus

The school year is underway and St. Cloud State's President Dr. Robbyn Wacker is excited about the feeling around campus right now. She says the campus has a much different feel this year as opposed to the last couple of years due to adjustments made for the pandemic. Wacker says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

CentraCare Holding Career Fair Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for a career in health care? CentraCare is holding their annual Career Fair Monday in the parking lot of the CentraCare Plaza. Recruiters and hiring managers will be on hand to talk and hold on-the spot interviews for a variety of positions within CentraCare hospitals, clinics and senior living communities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

MLK Learning Center Opens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- There is a new center here in St. Cloud that is designed to help people of color help themselves. The local nonprofit Higher Works Collaborative is opening the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Learning Center. Spokeswoman Natoyia Alberts says the center will provide a space for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

New Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum design, timeline announced

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum has announced renderings of a proposed new $33 million facility that would increase its campus to 40,000 square-feet across 32 acres. According to its site, the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is the main wing of the Military Historical Society of...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’

(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota nurses strike ends

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Former MN Viking Dedicated to Spreading Message ‘Hate Is Wrong’

ST. CLOUD -- A former Minnesota Viking has spent the better part of the past two decades spreading a message of inclusion and anti-hate. Esera Tuaolo spent nine years in the National Football League including five years with the Vikings from 1992 through 1997. He also played in the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Prep Sports Extra: September 16th

This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Police, Firefighters Endorse Tama Theis for Minnesota Senate

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed St. Cloud lawmaker Tama Theis for State Senate. Theis says rising crime isn’t just a Minneapolis problem. It’s a statewide problem. She is proposing new sentencing guidelines to make criminals accountable. She also supports more training, higher pay, and loan forgiveness to help bring more people into law enforcement and retain good cops.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Islamic Center Hosts Area Leaders

ST. CLOUD -- Area leaders gathered at the St. Cloud Islamic Center Thursday to show solidarity against the break-in and vandalism at the Center last week. In the early-morning hours of September 8th, two individuals broke through a door at the Islamic Center in St. Cloud. Police say they spent about two hours in the center, sometimes carrying alcohol, which is prohibited in Islam. The couple was seen on surveillance camera at times brandishing a knife. No one was in the center at the time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

