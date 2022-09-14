ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Exhibitions Installer, "Pittsburgh Devotee," and more

Case Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing is hiring a full-time Case Manager to ensure that clients living with HIV/AIDS have access to necessary housing, food, medical, mental health, and legal services by providing them education, counseling, and referrals. Salary range is $38,000-43,000. Click here for more details.
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home

A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy

New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
Taking the fight for pay equity for Black women to Pittsburgh businesses

ROCHELLE JACKSON is founder and director of the Black Womens Policy Center. Rochelle Jackson, founder and director of the Black Womens Policy Center, has taken off the gloves and is ready to rumble with Pittsburgh business and nonprofits over pay equity for women of color. On June 30, her organization,...
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Drug Free Aliquippa Hosting A BBQ Bash

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Elementary school’s field is the site chosen for the Drug Free Aliquippa’s Coalition Back to School BBQ Bash. The event will be held on Thursday September 29, 2022 at 5PM. THE EVENT IS A FREE FAMILY EVENT FEATURING KICKBALL, PRIZES, AND FREEBIES. THE DRUG FREE COALITION IS FUNDED BY A FEDERAL GRANT. AND THE EVENT IS JOINTLY SPONSORED BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE CITY. .
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Nine Upper St. Clair students named merit semifinalists

Nine Upper St. Clair High School seniors were recently named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Competition. The following students scored in the top one percent of all juniors completing the PSAT in October 2021: Carter L. Chui, Jasmine F. Dietiker, Matthew O. Earley, Ansh Goyal, Peer Abdul-Qadir Khan, Jason Lu, Phillip T. Markovitz, Lauren E. Starr and Benjamin G. Wasson.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA

Community Policy