For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO