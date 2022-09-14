Read full article on original website
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Exhibitions Installer, "Pittsburgh Devotee," and more
Case Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing is hiring a full-time Case Manager to ensure that clients living with HIV/AIDS have access to necessary housing, food, medical, mental health, and legal services by providing them education, counseling, and referrals. Salary range is $38,000-43,000. Click here for more details.
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
pghcitypaper.com
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDKA Radio Editorial: Homeless Policy
New York City. Los Angeles. Seattle. San Diego. San Jose. These are the top five U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations. In total, more than 150,000 people. Pittsburgh has only 880 this year. We offer solutions to the homeless situation.
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Black Women’s Policy Center supports employers in closing Pittsburgh wage gap
This year, the Black Women’s Policy Center launched Level Up: Greater Pittsburgh Gender Pay Equity Pledge in collaboration with Women and Girls Foundation and YWCA Greater Pittsburgh. The three activist groups wanted to challenge employers in the Greater Pittsburgh area to use their power to close the gender wage...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Taking the fight for pay equity for Black women to Pittsburgh businesses
ROCHELLE JACKSON is founder and director of the Black Womens Policy Center. Rochelle Jackson, founder and director of the Black Womens Policy Center, has taken off the gloves and is ready to rumble with Pittsburgh business and nonprofits over pay equity for women of color. On June 30, her organization,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsburgh officials working to address homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — The number of homeless people in the city of Pittsburgh continues to grow, and some of the most visible areas are in the most crowded parts of the city, especially this time of year. One man, who frequently bikes along the North Shore trails, told Channel 11...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Allegheny Co. prosecutors, public defenders demand fair pay as bargaining negotiations break down
Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that does not allocate any state funds to pay for public defense. The post Allegheny Co. prosecutors, public defenders demand fair pay as bargaining negotiations break down appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wtae.com
Faith, community, and city leaders in Duquesne beginning efforts to address youth violence
DUQUESNE, Pa. — As law enforcement and school officials in Allegheny County are working to confront the wave of teen gun violence, a grassroots movement in the city of Duquesne is getting underway. Watch the report from Duquesne in the video player above. Eric Ewell, pastor of Divine Restoration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Pittsburgh police brace for busy weekend with Elton John, Steelers home opener
Pittsburgh police are anticipating a busy weekend, with an Elton John concert and the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. “With the large events, there will be extra officers,” Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said Thursday, explaining the bureau is working with other agencies. The department is short staffed, he said,...
beavercountyradio.com
Drug Free Aliquippa Hosting A BBQ Bash
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Elementary school’s field is the site chosen for the Drug Free Aliquippa’s Coalition Back to School BBQ Bash. The event will be held on Thursday September 29, 2022 at 5PM. THE EVENT IS A FREE FAMILY EVENT FEATURING KICKBALL, PRIZES, AND FREEBIES. THE DRUG FREE COALITION IS FUNDED BY A FEDERAL GRANT. AND THE EVENT IS JOINTLY SPONSORED BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE CITY. .
Apple 'n Arts Festival to mark 40th anniversary in October
At 7 years old, Casey Schraeder of Murrysville was already showing a keen eye for economics. “He was part of the baking contest at the Delmont Apple ’n Arts Festival, and he wanted to know why the adults got more money for winning than the kids,” said Schraeder’s grandmother Angela Warfsman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam banned from, then reinstated to Airbnb
Bethany Hallam was just about finished planning her late October birthday vacation to watch the Steelers play in Miami, then travel to North Carolina for the Pitt-UNC game, and then finish in Philadelphia to see the Steelers take on the Eagles. “It’s like my dream birthday trip,” said Hallam, who,...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Nine Upper St. Clair students named merit semifinalists
Nine Upper St. Clair High School seniors were recently named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Competition. The following students scored in the top one percent of all juniors completing the PSAT in October 2021: Carter L. Chui, Jasmine F. Dietiker, Matthew O. Earley, Ansh Goyal, Peer Abdul-Qadir Khan, Jason Lu, Phillip T. Markovitz, Lauren E. Starr and Benjamin G. Wasson.
September by the River brings out visitors, residents in Freeport
Away from the sound of music and the scent of funnel cake in Freeport’s Riverside Park, Ariel Cypher was working on her chalk art on Fifth Street Saturday afternoon. Cypher of Harrison was among participants in the chalk art celebration that is part of this year’s annual September by the River.
Comments / 1