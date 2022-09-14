ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
MARKETS
kitco.com

BTC drops below $20k, Ether at $1,500 as Merge momentum fizzles out

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Unfortunately for traders in the market, the initial momentum generated by the successful Merge was all but spent...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Hydroxide#Lithium Carbonate#Bev#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oxford
kitco.com

SWIFT explores the use of blockchain technology to improve efficiency

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the post from SWIFT, several notable giants of the financial world will be joining SWIFT on...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 16 chart alert - Price pause late this week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Price action is quieter,...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy